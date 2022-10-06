Biden pardons thousands for ‘simple possession’ of marijuana; Ricketts, Peterson cry foul

Read full article on original website
Ohio Senate debate with Ryan, Vance descends into attacks
COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — The first debate between Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican JD Vance descended quickly into attacks Monday, with the candidates for Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat accusing each other of being responsible for job losses and putting party loyalty ahead of voters’ needs.
Slotkin calls for 'new blood' in Democratic Party but says she will support Biden if he runs in 2024
Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan said Sunday the Democratic Party needs "new blood" in Washington, but emphasized her support for President Joe Biden if he decides to run for reelection. "He's the sitting President. If he decides to run again, I'm going to support him, the party will support...
Newly released emails debunk Trump and allies' attempts to blame the GSA for packing boxes that ended up in Mar-a-Lago
When the General Services Administration prepared to ship pallets of material to Florida for former President Donald Trump in July 2021, the federal agency asked Trump aide Beau Harrison to affirm what was in the boxes being shipped. Harrison, Trump's former assistant for operations, was asked to affirm that everything...
New York asks appeals court to keep restrictive gun law in effect after lower court paused enforcement of parts of it
The state of New York on Monday asked an appeals court to allow a restrictive gun law to remain in effect as it appeals a decision by a federal judge that temporarily blocked parts of the measure. "Today my office filed a motion to keep the entire Concealed Carry Improvement...
Bacon backing Walker: It's about the 'policy'
In his battle with State Sen. Tony Vargas, Congressman Don Bacon isn't shying away from one of the latest controversies to hit the GOP. Georgia Senate hopeful Herschel Walker is under fire, accused of paying for a woman's abortion while insisting he's pro-life. Walker has denied the charges. Bacon telling...
Meet the candidates: All eyes on SF's district attorney race
It's nearly time for voters to decide if Brooke Jenkins, the mayor-appointed district attorney, will retain her role as San Francisco's top prosecutor. Why it matters: San Franciscans are divided over crime and policing, and the DA decides whether to file criminal charges against someone accused of a crime, and the severity of those indictments.
Where Hobbs, Lake stand on water issues; These men returned a $100M painting; New eats this week
A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. Arizona's next governor will influence Colorado River supply negotiations and how $1 billion designated by the Legislature for water is spent. "We knew instantly that it had to come back," said David Van Auker, upon learning...
US military seeks to address mental health
According to Defense Department data, suicides among active-duty service members increased by more than 40% between 2015 and 2020.
