Read full article on original website
Related
The Portland Mercury
Tenants, Elected Officials Call on City to Close Loopholes in Affordable Housing Program
Dozens of Portlanders gathered in North Portland's Overlook neighborhood Monday morning to decry a sweeping rent hike for low-income tenants at a city-subsidized apartment complex. "The rents are too high across this city," said one rally-goer named Anthony. "If we show up for one, we show up for all." The...
The Portland Mercury
Scaredy Cat Ghosty Boys
You’re all over the place- haunting the streets of Portland. It’s weird. It’s creepy. You’re only abandoning yourself when you do this uncertain insecure hiding bullshit. Just look at yourself half assing your way through life- one day it’ll catch up to you and you’ll wonder why you couldn’t just love what was in front of you when you had the chance. And one day I’ll really digest the fact that your little aloof game is just not that interesting anymore - I’ll stop seeing you because you’re see through, you’re hollow, you’re ghosty.
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Alaska Airlines Distances Itself from Portland Thorns, Amazon Sued for Selling "Suicide Kits," and Russian Missiles Rock Ukraine
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! We still have...
The Portland Mercury
YOUR SUNDAY READING LIST: Thorns' Retribution, Cops are Defunding Themselves, and Your Last Chance to Eat Wings... EVER!
GOOD MORNING, SUNDAY! It's the perfect time to catch up on some of the great reporting and stories the Mercury churned out this week! (PRO TIP: If you despise being "the last to know," then be one of the first to know by signing up for Mercury newsletters! All the latest stories shipped directly to your email's in-box... and then... YOUR HEAD.)
Comments / 0