You’re all over the place- haunting the streets of Portland. It’s weird. It’s creepy. You’re only abandoning yourself when you do this uncertain insecure hiding bullshit. Just look at yourself half assing your way through life- one day it’ll catch up to you and you’ll wonder why you couldn’t just love what was in front of you when you had the chance. And one day I’ll really digest the fact that your little aloof game is just not that interesting anymore - I’ll stop seeing you because you’re see through, you’re hollow, you’re ghosty.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO