Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Ravens Inactives: Tee Higgins, Ronnie Stanley active
The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens have announced their Week 5 inactives. For Cincinnati, the following players are out this week. The Bengals had three players questionable tonight in tight end Hayden Hurst, wide receiver Tee Higgins and tight end Devin Asiasi. All three are active and will play. And...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals fall to Ravens 19-17 in primetime bout
The Cincinnati Bengals’ first Sunday Night Football appearance in four years came down to the wire in the Charm City. Cincinnati lost 19-17 to the Baltimore Ravens at the final seconds. Unlike the previous two weeks, the Bengals’ first score didn’t come on the first drive. Their lone first...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals elevate Tyler Shelvin and activate Cam Taylor-Britt
The Cincinnati Bengals have elevated defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin from the practice squad and returned cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt to the active roster from the injured reserve list for Sunday’s game vs. the Baltimore Ravens. Shelvin is classified as a standard elevation. As a practice squad player being elevated to...
Cincy Jungle
3 winners and 3 losers from Bengals’ loss to Ravens
For the third time this season, the Cincinnati Bengals went down by a field goal, this one being a 19-17 defeat to the Baltimore Ravens. Here are the Bengals’ biggest winners and losers from Week 5. Winners. Tight end, Hayden Hurst: There can’t be too many things better in...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Ravens first half
The Cincinnati Bengals are set to face the Baltimore Ravens for this week’s edition of Sunday Night Football, so come join the fun in our first-half game thread.
Cincy Jungle
La’el Collins and Zac Taylor have sideline exchange
Following the Cincinnati Bengals’ failed fourth down attempt from the 2-yard line in the third quarter, head coach Zac Taylor and offensive tackle La’el Collins had what appeared to be a heated exchange as the offense left the field. The drive featured two fairly questionable calls from inside...
Cincy Jungle
Confidence in the Bengals is trending back up
Heading in to the 2022 season, confidence in the Cincinnati Bengals was at an all-time high, with 98% of fans confident the team was heading in the right direction. Two bad early-season losses dropped that to just 32%. With two straight wins, one coming in prime time against the undefeated...
Cincy Jungle
A question about patience?
1) Andy Reid is one of the most innovative player callers and head coaches in NFL history?. 2) Patrick Mahomes is one of the most talented QBs who frequently plays as such in the NFL today?. If you agree, look back at their season last year. They started the year...
Cincy Jungle
Matchups to watch for in Bengals at Ravens
Before last Thursday night, legendary sportscaster Al Michaels hadn’t called a Cincinnati Bengals victory since October 24th... 2004. It was a Monday night game against the Denver Broncos, and it was when ABC still had the rights to Monday Night Football. A couple of years later, Michaels took his...
Cincy Jungle
Hayden Hurst keeping it positive
The Cincinnati Bengals are just getting to know tight end Hayden Hurst, the former first-round selection of the Baltimore Ravens who came over to Cincinnati as a free agent during the off season. But one thing we already know about him - his glass is always half full. “We’ll be...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals Twitter reactions from painful loss to Ravens, which made NFL history
The Cincinnati Bengals took the lead with 1:53 left on the clock. After being shut out in both the first and third quarters, Cincinnati managed to go up one with under two minutes to go via Joe Burrow’s one-yard dive. The Bengals allowed 3 sacks and were just 4-for-10...
Cincy Jungle
Cincy Jungle staff picks for Week 5 and Bengals - Ravens pregame thread
It is Week 5 in the NFL, and we have seen pretty close to a quarter of the season go by. Some of the matchups this week really show off how crazy this year has been from week to week. The best example of this is the Dallas Cowboys taking...
Cincy Jungle
AFC North Week 5 recap
Heartbreaking losses by the Bengals and Browns left the Baltimore Ravens back atop the AFC North Division after Week 5 of the NFL season, while Pittsburgh’s season just continues to disintegrate. It was a missed field goal that cost the Browns a victory, while the Bengals were once again...
