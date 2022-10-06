ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Murder investigation launched after woman attacked in alleyway as cops quiz 18-year-old man

By Jon Rogers
 4 days ago

COPS have launched a murder investigation after a woman who was attacked in an alleyway died.

Police have arrested two people following the incident in Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire.

The woman was attacked in an alleyway near Berkeley St in Scunthorpe on October 1 Credit: Not known, clear with picture desk

She was found with life-threatening head injuries and taken to hospital shortly after 8.50pm on October 1.

Yesterday, the woman sadly died as a result of her injuries and a murder investigation has been launched today.

The victim’s family are currently being supported by specially trained officers.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

A woman also arrested in connection with the incident, has since been released under investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Nicole Elliott said: “Since the incident, officers have been investigating a number of lines of enquiries to establish how the woman came to sustain her injuries.

“We understand that a tragic incident of this nature will cause shock to the local community.

“Those living in the area will see an increased number of officers over the coming days.

"Our neighbourhood policing team are also in the area providing reassurance to residents and the local community.

“Please come and speak to us if you have any concerns.

“I encourage anyone with information that may assist with our enquiries who has not already spoken to us, or feels they have more information to give to please come forward.

“If anyone has dashcam or CCTV footage of the area around the time of the incident, I would ask you to contact us on our non-emergency number 101, quoting log 31 of 2 October."

#Murder#Head Injuries#Alleyway#Head Injury#Police#Violent Crime#Cctv
