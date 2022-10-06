Read full article on original website
newyorkupstate.com
Western NY city named most neighborly place in U.S.; 2 other Upstate cities make list
Rochester, N.Y. — It’s a beautiful day in Upstate New York, home to the most neighborly city in the United States. Rochester has been rated the most neighborly city in America in 2022 in a study done by Neighbor, a storage space marketplace. Two other Upstate cities also made the list: Poughkeepsie was ranked No. 8 and Albany, the state’s capital, was rated No. 23.
insideradio.com
Rochester’s WJZR Returns To Air As Non-Comm Under New Owner.
WXXI Public Broadcasting Council has signed a deal to acquire the currently-silent WJZR Rochester, NY (105.9) from North Coast Radio for $1.2 million. The former jazz station, known as “North Coast 105.9,” signed off in July when owner Lee Rust decided to retire. The company paid $20,000 when...
This Is The Best City For Golfers In New York State
Earlier this week, we celebrated National Golf Lovers Day, and New Yorkers all over the state hit the links. Why Fall Is The Perfect Time To Go Golfing In New York State. Fall is one of the best times of the year to gather up your friends and go golfing. The summer heat and humidity have hit the road, making it cool and comfortable to spend a good chunk of time outdoors.
theshelbyreport.com
Tops To Host Celebration, Store Renovation In Rochester, NY
Tops Friendly Markets is celebrating 25 years Oct. 11 at its 285 Upper Falls Blvd. location in the Rochester, New York, with a store reopening. This store, located in the heart of the city near The University of Rochester Department of Biomedical Engineering, Rochester Educational Opportunity Center, The Eastman School of Music and the George Eastman House, serves a cross population of the community.
‘Not enough code enforcement:’ Councilmember discusses neighborhood concerns over abandoned properties
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As we continue to learn new details about the case surrounding the Rochester woman left murdered in an ally on Pearce Street last month, neighbors tell News 8 they believe abandoned and vacant properties in the city are contributing to the rise in crime. Rochester Councilmember Jose Peo represents the Northwest […]
Wat Pa Lao Buddadham Temple holds Fall Food Festival
The temple was founded mostly by refugees from Laos who were displaced during the Southeast Asian War.
knightcrier.org
Robinson Reviews: Bill Grays
This week, I reviewed a Rochester NY favorite, the garbage plate. Might sound disgusting but it is the complete opposite.
There’s Only One Place in New York You Can Drive Under the Erie Canal
There's only one place in New York where you can actually drive UNDER the Erie canal. The Medina Culvert, built in 1823, is the only spot along the entire historic waterway where traffic can drive under the Erie Canal. It's located in Ridgeway, New York in Orleans County if you want to take this scary trip.
itinyhouses.com
Two Bedroom High End Tiny Home Downsizes Square Footage Sans Lifestyle
Sitting on a patch of land in Rushville, surrounded by lush green landscapes, is this super high-end tiny home, complete with all the furnishings needed to make this a turnkey ready home. Read on, to find out what makes this home worthy of being on your short list!. Tiny Home...
Yum! Where Is Crumbl Cookies Opening A Location In Central New York?
The bakery chain that deems themselves the "best cookies in the world" has locations in both Buffalo and Rochester, but we haven't seen Crumbl Cookies open any closer that that to us here in Central New York. Is that changing soon?. The popular cookie chain had my heart when I...
websterontheweb.com
Beer Walk, Bourbon Bash tickets on sale
Tickets are now available for two very popular Village of Webster events, the Beer Walk and the Bourbon Bash. The annual Beer Walk returns to the streets of Webster this weekend, Saturday Oct. 15, from 4 to 7 p.m. Participants will wander through the vlllage and pop into more than a dozen local businesses, which will be providing snacks and samples of craft beers, poured in your own personal mini pint glass.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Organization hosts Rochester's 'Women's Wave' to encourage voting education
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester’s City Day of Action brought together community members from all walks of life for Rochester’s Women’s March companion event “Women’s Wave.” The event provided community members an opportunity for an afternoon of advocacy, and more importantly to Jillian Quigley, co-director of Rochester’s Sexual and Reproductive Justice Task Force, education.
13 WHAM
First-ever Getting-Into-College Fair held in Pittsford
Pittsford, N.Y. — Charriot Learning with the help of Wegmans put on the first-ever Greater Rochester Getting-into-College Fair in Pittsford on Saturday. While the fair didn't feature any colleges, it did have experts to help parents and students navigate the complicated application and financial aid process that comes with attending college.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Gov. Hochul: State ready to assist with fight against crime in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul visited with Rochester business leaders Friday to discuss the future of jobs in the area on the heels of the tech sector investments across the state. The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce hosted a forum where members of the chamber could...
Another Challenge to New York’s Gun Law: Sheriffs Who Won’t Enforce It
LYONS, N.Y. — Robert Milby, Wayne County’s new sheriff, has been in law enforcement most of his adult life, earning praise and promotions for conscientious service. But recently, Milby has attracted attention for a different approach to the law: ignoring it.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Rochester woman adopted from China adopts pup from South Korea
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Few things turn a house into a home more than four paws, a wagging tail and an adorable face. “We've been thinking about getting a dog for a while and we're like, 'do we want to get a puppy? Do we want to rescue?' said Kim Richards. "And, you know, we saw this cute little face and we're like 'let's just, let's go for the rescue;' why not?”
How long until we change the clocks?
As it is, we're losing almost two minutes of daylight per day.
$1,000 A Week For Life winning ticket sold on Lyell Avenue in Rochester
According to NYL, the prize guarantees $1,000 per week for life.
wnypapers.com
NYS Canal Corp. announces fall fishing initiative in WNY is now an annual program to support fishing environment, angling community & local businesses
Several Lake Ontario tributaries to receive increased water from Erie Canal, improving spawning conditions & enhancing fishing opportunities. √ Water release schedule is now live on updated website. The New York State Canal Corp. announced that, after a successful two-year trial run, its fall fishing initiative is now a permanent...
stepoutbuffalo.com
3 Trip-Worthy Coffee Spots Hiding in Livingston County for Your Next Fall Adventure
