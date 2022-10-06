ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

newyorkupstate.com

Western NY city named most neighborly place in U.S.; 2 other Upstate cities make list

Rochester, N.Y. — It’s a beautiful day in Upstate New York, home to the most neighborly city in the United States. Rochester has been rated the most neighborly city in America in 2022 in a study done by Neighbor, a storage space marketplace. Two other Upstate cities also made the list: Poughkeepsie was ranked No. 8 and Albany, the state’s capital, was rated No. 23.
insideradio.com

Rochester’s WJZR Returns To Air As Non-Comm Under New Owner.

WXXI Public Broadcasting Council has signed a deal to acquire the currently-silent WJZR Rochester, NY (105.9) from North Coast Radio for $1.2 million. The former jazz station, known as “North Coast 105.9,” signed off in July when owner Lee Rust decided to retire. The company paid $20,000 when...
96.9 WOUR

This Is The Best City For Golfers In New York State

Earlier this week, we celebrated National Golf Lovers Day, and New Yorkers all over the state hit the links. Why Fall Is The Perfect Time To Go Golfing In New York State. Fall is one of the best times of the year to gather up your friends and go golfing. The summer heat and humidity have hit the road, making it cool and comfortable to spend a good chunk of time outdoors.
theshelbyreport.com

Tops To Host Celebration, Store Renovation In Rochester, NY

Tops Friendly Markets is celebrating 25 years Oct. 11 at its 285 Upper Falls Blvd. location in the Rochester, New York, with a store reopening. This store, located in the heart of the city near The University of Rochester Department of Biomedical Engineering, Rochester Educational Opportunity Center, The Eastman School of Music and the George Eastman House, serves a cross population of the community.
websterontheweb.com

Beer Walk, Bourbon Bash tickets on sale

Tickets are now available for two very popular Village of Webster events, the Beer Walk and the Bourbon Bash. The annual Beer Walk returns to the streets of Webster this weekend, Saturday Oct. 15, from 4 to 7 p.m. Participants will wander through the vlllage and pop into more than a dozen local businesses, which will be providing snacks and samples of craft beers, poured in your own personal mini pint glass.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Organization hosts Rochester's 'Women's Wave' to encourage voting education

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester’s City Day of Action brought together community members from all walks of life for Rochester’s Women’s March companion event “Women’s Wave.” The event provided community members an opportunity for an afternoon of advocacy, and more importantly to Jillian Quigley, co-director of Rochester’s Sexual and Reproductive Justice Task Force, education.
13 WHAM

First-ever Getting-Into-College Fair held in Pittsford

Pittsford, N.Y. — Charriot Learning with the help of Wegmans put on the first-ever Greater Rochester Getting-into-College Fair in Pittsford on Saturday. While the fair didn't feature any colleges, it did have experts to help parents and students navigate the complicated application and financial aid process that comes with attending college.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Rochester woman adopted from China adopts pup from South Korea

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Few things turn a house into a home more than four paws, a wagging tail and an adorable face. “We've been thinking about getting a dog for a while and we're like, 'do we want to get a puppy? Do we want to rescue?' said Kim Richards. "And, you know, we saw this cute little face and we're like 'let's just, let's go for the rescue;' why not?”
wnypapers.com

NYS Canal Corp. announces fall fishing initiative in WNY is now an annual program to support fishing environment, angling community & local businesses

Several Lake Ontario tributaries to receive increased water from Erie Canal, improving spawning conditions & enhancing fishing opportunities. √ Water release schedule is now live on updated website. The New York State Canal Corp. announced that, after a successful two-year trial run, its fall fishing initiative is now a permanent...
