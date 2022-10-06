Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
westcentralsbest.com
2 arrested following weekend chase in Caddo Parish
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo deputies arrested and charged a juvenile and a man after a high-speed chase on Saturday, Sheriff Steve Prator said Monday in a news release. Deputies were searching for a wanted juvenile out of Dallas and got into a pursuit with the driver of a white Dodge Charger that was reported as stolen. The high-speed chase started in the Cherokee Park neighborhood in Shreveport and ended on Freedom's Way in Keithville.
westcentralsbest.com
Dubberly man charged in Bienville Parish cow theft
BATON ROUGE, La. – A Webster Parish resident was arrested Thursday for failing to pay for two dozen cows he received last year. Jeremy S. Shephard, 34, of Dubberly, was arrested in Arcadia on a warrant for felony theft over $5,000. He's in the Bienville Parish Jail on a $50,000 bond.
westcentralsbest.com
Shreveport home damaged by fire; no one injured
SHREVEPORT, La. - A vacant one-story brick home in Shreveport is a total loss after a fire broke out Monday morning in 4800 block of Bethune Drive. According to firefighters, heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from the home when their arrived at the scene. There was no one...
westcentralsbest.com
Bossier police sergeant pleads not guilty to malfeasance charge
BENTON, La. – A Bossier City police sergeant accused of using his position to intimidate an apartment complex manager as he was about to lose a lucrative moonlighting job pleaded not guilty Monday in Bossier District Court. B.J. Sanford, 52, briefly appeared in court to enter his plea to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westcentralsbest.com
Man suspected of firing a weapon at his father arrested
BOSSIER, LA. - A man suspected of firing a weapon at his father Monday is now in custody. The Bossier Sheriff's Office said Joseph Gatlin, 28, fired several shots without hitting his father on Crawford Road in Princeton around 4 p.m. Gatlin was charged with one count of Aggravated Assault...
westcentralsbest.com
New early voting site for Caddo Parish
SHREVEPORT, La - Mid-term elections are nearing with many important races to be decided across the country and, of course, in northwest Louisiana. In preparation for what could be a busy early voting period, Caddo Parish has added a second early voting location at the Shreve Memorial Library on Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. That's in addition to the Registrar of Voters location downtown Shreveport on Marshall Street.
westcentralsbest.com
Louisiana audit shows Shreveport mayor redirected city business to personal friend
(The Center Square) — A recent state audit shows Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins spent more than $35,000 on travel between 2019 and 2021 without proper documentation and redirected the city's insurance policies to send business to a longtime friend. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack conducted an investigative audit for...
westcentralsbest.com
Fight outside Shreveport restaurant leaves 2 men injured
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a fight Saturday night which led to a shooting in the parking lot of a restaurant at the intersection of East 70th Street and East Kings Highway. Police say there was a confrontation involved a restaurant employee and the manager. The employee's boyfriend...
IN THIS ARTICLE
westcentralsbest.com
Drive-by shooting at Shreveport car wash leaves 1 man wounded
SHREVEPEORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a drive-by shooting Saturday at a carwash in the 5200 block of Jewella Avenue. Detectives said several shots were fired and a 19-year-old man was hit in the arm. Police say no one has been arrested.
westcentralsbest.com
Audit: Mayor Perkins failed to properly document travel expenses
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins during his term in office has repeatedly failed to properly document many of his travel expenses that were paid for by the city, the state’s chief auditor says. Those failures to fully document details of out-of-town trips include missing receipts, unexplained weekend...
westcentralsbest.com
Local charities providing aid to Hurricane Ian survivors
SHREVEPORT, La. - As they struggle to recover from Hurricane Ian, Florida residents are getting help from the ArkLaTex. Judah 1 has already sent a half dozen 18-Wheelers filled with water, cleaning supplies and hygiene times to Florida. Saturday morning, they sent a small plane filled with even more supplies.
westcentralsbest.com
Benton Tigers Honor Fallen Natchitoches Central Player
Natchitoches, La - Friday night Natchitoches Central High School met up with Benton High School on the football field. Area supporter Chad Fredieu snapped a photo and posted it to Facebook while the teams were warming up. He is captioned the photo saying “Straight class tonight by the Benton Tigers as they honored Natchitoches Centrals fallen teammate #12 Robert Walker by wearing his number during warm ups!”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
westcentralsbest.com
Gibsland officials cited in investigative audit; report sent to DA
ARCADIA, La. – A disregard by town officials of state law, inadequate record-keeping, filing late audits and a failure to reclassify Gibsland because of its population decline may be violations of state and other laws, according to an investigative audit filed Monday. A copy of the audit has been...
westcentralsbest.com
Community Renewal named a global finalist for esteemed Opus Prize
SHREVEPORT, La. - Community Renewal International, in honor of founder Mack McCarter, has been named as one of three global finalists for the esteemed Opus Prize. Each year a Laureate is announced from the three finalists. The 2022 Laureate will be announced at the convocation on Nov. 3 at Catholic University in DC.
Comments / 0