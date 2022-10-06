Read full article on original website
Police: 4 killed in Fort Worth shooting over robbery involving drugs
FORT WORTH, Texas — Four people were fatally shot in North Texas on Friday night in a case Fort Worth police believe was an attempted robbery involving drugs, authorities said. In a statement Saturday, police said three people died at the scene, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. A fourth...
fox4news.com
4 dead in shooting during attempted robbery involving drugs, Fort Worth police say
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police said four people were killed in a shooting during an attempted robbery that involved narcotics Friday evening. This happened just before 7 p.m., when police were called about a shooting in the 1200 block of E. Jessamine Street. Responding officers found four shooting...
Deed fraud defendant flees hearing after forged signatures detailed in testimony
WFAA’s “Dirty Deeds” series highlights how easy it is to steal houses with the stroke of a pen. Realtor Deon Britton snapped a picture at the title company of a couple selling a house in 2019. “The pose that you see here is that of a husband...
everythinglubbock.com
‘The most ridiculous killing’: Man found guilty in murder of Lubbock natives’ son
LUBBOCK, Texas— Two Lubbock parents have finally received closure for their son’s death after his killer was found guilty of capital murder on Wednesday, September 28 in a McKinney courtroom. Phyllis Gant and Steven Gambles Sr. lost their son, Steven Gambles Jr., 32, in July 2021 after he...
A Texas Man Snuck Alcohol Into A Music Festival & People Think His Method Is 'Brilliant'
As thousands of music lovers pack into Zilker Metropolitan Park in Austin, TX for the Austin City Limits (ACL) Music Festival for two weekends in October, some people think up clever ways to bend the rules for certain things. This is the case of a Texas TikTok user who sneaked alcohol into the event.
actionnews5.com
Man impregnates ex-girlfriend’s teen daughter, gets life in prison
WACO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) – A man who impregnated his ex-girlfriend’s daughter after sexually abusing her for five years was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday. A jury found Milton Geovany Valle, 45, guilty of continuous trafficking of a person, KWTX reports. Valle didn’t testify during the trial...
fox4news.com
Rideshares leave blind Dallas man stranded on the side on the road because of service dog
DALLAS - A legally blind Dallas man was left stranded when multiple rideshares refused to pick up the man and his service dog after a trip to the vet. It's something disability rights activists say happens all too often. "Actually Lyft picked me up here at the house and carried...
The Backstory: When Texas and Oklahoma went to 'war' over a bridge across the Red River
AUSTIN, Texas — The Red River separates Texas from Oklahoma. These days, when we talk about a battle between the two states, we’re usually referring to the annual college football rivalry between the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma. But it was along the river in...
Human remains identified as missing mother with Flower Mound ties
Human remains found early this year in Collin County have been identified as a Dallas woman with Flower Mound ties who had been missing nearly two years. Mercedes Clement, a 25-year-old mother, was last seen alive on surveillance video after parking her car at an apartment complex in Dallas on Oct. 11, 2020 with a male acquaintance, according to CBS News. A prayer vigil was held at Rockpointe Church in Flower Mound around the one-year anniversary of her disappearance.
Round Rock couple claims they were swindled out of thousands by contractor
ROUND ROCK, Texas — A Round Rock couple says they were cheated out of their money when contractor David House with Pro Surface Inc. took more than $7,000 from them without completing the project he was paid to do. John Newhouse, an editor at KVUE, and his wife, Claire...
Human remains found near Lavon Lake ID'd as missing Dallas woman
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas officials announced on Wednesday that human remains found near Princeton in Feb. 2022 have been identified as a missing woman.Back on Feb. 13, 2022, Princeton police discovered skeletal remains at Morning Dove Lane and County Route 477 near Lavon Lake.A spokesperson for the Dallas Police Department said that on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, the Collin County Medical Examiner's Office had identified the remains as belonging to Mercedes Clement through dental records. "It is with deep sadness that we share this news today. The remains of our beloved Mercedes Clement have been located and positively identified,"...
Woman found deceased in dumpster, Arlington police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — An investigation is underway after a woman's body was found in a dumpster behind an Arlington business, police say. Tuesday morning, officers were called to 360 and Avenue J in response to a call concerning a female found unresponsive in a dumpster. Police said there were...
Traffic crash leads to $2.6M meth bust in Tarrant County
TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - A traffic crash led Watauga and Haltom City police to a massive methamphetamine seizure worth $2.6 million. The crash and subsequent drug bust happened in the 5900 block of US 377. Police officers confiscated 59 pounds of mehtamphetamine.CBS 11 has reached out to the Watauga Police Department for more details.
WFAA
3 arrested after shooting at Dallas home
Officers at the scene told WFAA that one person was shot during the incident. It was later confirmed that at least two people were shot.
How Bad Is Traffic On I-35? Viral TikTok Causes A Stir In Texas & Beyond
"I-35" was trending on Twitter thanks to a viral TikTok about — you guessed it — I-35.
1 dead after single-vehicle crash at SH 45, MoPac in SW Austin
Officials with the Austin Police Department said a person died early Sunday morning after a single-vehicle crash near southwest Austin.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. TOLMACHOFF, RYLEE FAITH; W/F; POB: NORTH RICHLAND HILLS TX; AGE: 18; ADDRESS: HURST TX;...
ACL brings thousands of people to Austin, yet one downtown business loses most of its customers
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Limits Music Festival generated $369 million in economic activity in 2021. Hotels, restaurants and local businesses all felt the impact of ACL. But while it was a time of much profit for some, it was a time of much loss for one Austin restaurant.
Person hit, killed by train in east Austin
A person was hit and killed by a train on Interstate 35 service road near 41st Street, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.
