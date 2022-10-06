COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas officials announced on Wednesday that human remains found near Princeton in Feb. 2022 have been identified as a missing woman.Back on Feb. 13, 2022, Princeton police discovered skeletal remains at Morning Dove Lane and County Route 477 near Lavon Lake.A spokesperson for the Dallas Police Department said that on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, the Collin County Medical Examiner's Office had identified the remains as belonging to Mercedes Clement through dental records. "It is with deep sadness that we share this news today. The remains of our beloved Mercedes Clement have been located and positively identified,"...

