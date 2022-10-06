ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

actionnews5.com

Man impregnates ex-girlfriend’s teen daughter, gets life in prison

WACO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) – A man who impregnated his ex-girlfriend’s daughter after sexually abusing her for five years was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday. A jury found Milton Geovany Valle, 45, guilty of continuous trafficking of a person, KWTX reports. Valle didn’t testify during the trial...
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Human remains identified as missing mother with Flower Mound ties

Human remains found early this year in Collin County have been identified as a Dallas woman with Flower Mound ties who had been missing nearly two years. Mercedes Clement, a 25-year-old mother, was last seen alive on surveillance video after parking her car at an apartment complex in Dallas on Oct. 11, 2020 with a male acquaintance, according to CBS News. A prayer vigil was held at Rockpointe Church in Flower Mound around the one-year anniversary of her disappearance.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
CBS DFW

Human remains found near Lavon Lake ID'd as missing Dallas woman

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas officials announced on Wednesday that human remains found near Princeton in Feb. 2022 have been identified as a missing woman.Back on Feb. 13, 2022, Princeton police discovered skeletal remains at Morning Dove Lane and County Route 477 near Lavon Lake.A spokesperson for the Dallas Police Department said that on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, the Collin County Medical Examiner's Office had identified the remains as belonging to Mercedes Clement through dental records.  "It is with deep sadness that we share this news today. The remains of our beloved Mercedes Clement have been located and positively identified,"...
WFAA

Woman found deceased in dumpster, Arlington police say

ARLINGTON, Texas — An investigation is underway after a woman's body was found in a dumpster behind an Arlington business, police say. Tuesday morning, officers were called to 360 and Avenue J in response to a call concerning a female found unresponsive in a dumpster. Police said there were...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Traffic crash leads to $2.6M meth bust in Tarrant County

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - A traffic crash led Watauga and Haltom City police to a massive methamphetamine seizure worth $2.6 million. The crash and subsequent drug bust happened in the 5900 block of US 377. Police officers confiscated 59 pounds of mehtamphetamine.CBS 11 has reached out to the Watauga Police Department for more details. 
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Colleyville

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. TOLMACHOFF, RYLEE FAITH; W/F; POB: NORTH RICHLAND HILLS TX; AGE: 18; ADDRESS: HURST TX;...
COLLEYVILLE, TX

