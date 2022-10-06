ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alec Baldwin’s settlement with Halyna Hutchins’s estate ‘won’t affect criminal investigation’

By Alex Diaz
 4 days ago
ACTOR Alec Baldwin’s settlement with the estate of the cinematographer he shot dead will not affect the criminal investigation, authorities said yesterday.

Charges would still be brought against the Hollywood star if warranted, according to the Santa Fe District Attorney.

Halyna Hutchins, 42, died near Santa Fe last year after Alec Baldwin's prop gun discharged a live round Credit: Pixel8000
Alec Baldwin settled with the cinematographer's estate, but this will not affect the criminal investigation Credit: PA

Halyna Hutchins, 42, was killed filming Rust near Santa Fe last year after Baldwin’s prop gun discharged a live round.

An undisclosed settlement was announced on Wednesday after her family sued Baldwin and other producers for wrongful death.

District Attorney official Heather Brewer said: “While civil suits are settled privately and often involve financial awards, criminal cases deal only in facts.

“If the facts and evidence warrant criminal charges under New Mexico law then charges will be brought.

“No one is above the law.”

Rust resumes filming in January, with Halyna’s widower Matthew now an exec producer.

Baldwin, 64, thanked all those who “contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation”.

