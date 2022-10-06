ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marco Island, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral rescinds boil water notice

The City of Cape Coral has received clearance from the Health Department to rescind the citywide boil water notice issued on Sept. 28. In two days, the Lee County Department of Health took and tested a month’s worth of water samples to ensure Cape Coral’s water was not contaminated due to loss of pressure from hurricane damage.
CAPE CORAL, FL
wuft.org

In attempt to better reach devasted Sanibel Island, state awards contract to immediately repair causeway

The nearly 16,000-feet transit artery between Sanibel Island and mainland Southwest Florida was severed during Hurricane Ian, and there’s now a plan to reconnect it. In a press conference in Sarasota County on Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis stressed the immediacy of repairing the destroyed Sanibel Causeway to bring desperate aid to hurricane-battered residents. The governor announced the Florida Department of Transportation awarded a construction contract on Tuesday to begin temporary repairs with permanent construction planned in the future.
SANIBEL, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Lee County debris and trash reminders post-Hurricane Ian

Lee County Solid Waste, its debris contractor and its contracted haulers are offering reminders related to household trash and debris pickup. Residents’ storm debris is collected by a different company than their regular household garbage. Residents can help expedite cleanup in their neighborhoods by being aware of the following:
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lockdown lifted at Palmetto Ridge High; determined to be a hoax

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to Palmetto Ridge High in Orangetree after receiving an anonymous call about a threat that turned out to be nothing. No active shooter situation or emergency was found at the school. All students and staff are safe, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Toni Koraza

Gov. DeSantis Pleads with Looters

Governor Ron DeSantis made a moral appeal against looting and said that lawlessness would not be tolerated while Florida recovers from Hurricane Ian. “They boarded up all the businesses, and there were people that wrote on their plywood, ‘you loot, we shoot,’” DeSantis said. “At the end of the day, we are not going to allow lawlessness to take advantage of this situation. We are a law-and-order state, and this is a law-and-order community, so do not think that you’re going to go take advantage of people who’ve suffered misfortune.”
FLORIDA STATE
wastetodaymagazine.com

Florida cities suspend recycling collection in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

Several Florida cities and communities have suspended curbside recycling collection programs in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The city of Sarasota, Florida, has announced that it is suspending its recycling collection services “until further notice” because of continued power outages at the city’s recycling processing center. The city reports that it plans to continue to collect garbage from residents on regularly scheduled days, however.
FLORIDA STATE
Marconews.com

Hurricane Ian wiped out jobs across Southwest Florida. Here's what you need to know

Hurricane Ian didn't just pummel homes and businesses across Southwest Florida. "It's too early to tell yet," said Amy Hanna-Eckenrode, communications director for CareerSource Southwest Florida. CareerSource matches job seekers with employers throughout the region. Those efforts are about to kick into overdrive. "Now we're ready to gear up and...
NAPLES, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Hurricane Ian: 102 Dead and 56K without Power

Also, the Coast Guard reopens the port of Fort Myers; some Floridians may be eligible for food assistance; disaster recovery centers open. At least 102 people in Florida are dead following Hurricane Ian, and as state and local officials release more about the victims, the information paints a striking picture of the storm’s disproportionate impact on older residents.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Mandatory Collier County curfew all weekend

A mandatory curfew has been put in place for all unincorporated Collier County starting at midnight on Friday night until 6 a.m. Saturday morning. And the City of Naples curfew starts at 10 p.m. Friday night and lasts until 6 a.m. in residential neighborhoods. This mandatory curfew will be maintained...
WINKNEWS.com

Businesses on 5th Avenue in Naples trying to bounce back from Ian

Businesses hurt by Hurricane Ian face plenty of obstacles before they can open their doors to customers. If 5th Avenue in Naples looks like it’s back up and running, that’s because restaurants are open, but the majority of shops are still closed. “We’re very busy… extremely busy,” Daniel...
NAPLES, FL

