Bryan College Station Eagle
Editorial Roundup: Texas
Dallas Morning News. October 5, 2022. Editorial: Poisonous abandoned oil wells are all over North Texas. State must make sure it receives $344 million in federal money to plug troublesome orphan wells. Tens of thousands of dangerous and abandoned oil wells pierce the Texas landscape. Because they were never plugged...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Down Syndrome Association of Brazos Valley hosts 19th annual Dash
Almost 1,000 Bryan-College Station residents gathered Sunday afternoon to advocate for individuals with disabilities during the Down Syndrome Association of Brazos Valley’s 19th Annual Dash for Down Syndrome at Wolf Pen Creek Park in College Station. “We need to live in an inclusive world. Everybody has value. Whether you...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 7
Here’s The Eagle’s Week 7 Brazos Valley football honor roll. Hargett earned The Eagle’s player of the week honors as the sophomore threw for 222 yards and three touchdowns in Consol’s 41-0 Homecoming win over Pflugerville Hendrickson. Hargett, who played only three quarters, received 32.3% of...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Lottery numbers for Tuesday paper
7-13-15-20-22-34 Estimated jackpot: $7.25 million. Note: These numbers are not official. Verify with the Texas Lottery Commission at texaslottery.com.
Bryan College Station Eagle
First flakes of the season appear as cooler temperatures settle in
From frost advisories this morning to a strong cold front expected later this week, the chance of fall showing up is real. There's a refreshing crispness to the air, and it looks to get only more pronounced as the week goes on. Frost advisories were in place this morning across...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Do hurricanes make trailer parks too risky?
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Shawn Hunte figured he would weather Hurricane Ian the same way he weathered countless storms as a shrimper on the flooded, tilted decks of bucking boats in high seas. But Ian was “Mother Nature kicking ass,” he said. It swept him in a raging...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Vote now in the Week 7 Brazos Valley football player of the week poll
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff that considers coaches’ submissions. Vote for your favorite player from now to 4 p.m. Monday. Mishler helped the Eagles get back in the win column with a strong performance in the 59-6 victory over Galveston O’Connell. The quarterback/safety threw for 239 yards and four touchdowns on 6 of 9 passing.
