The local housing market in Washington appears to still be cooling off. The Whitman County Association of Realtors has released its September housing market numbers. The average price for a home sold in Whitman County last month was 390,000 dollars. That’s up slightly from August and less than the record average home sales price in Whitman County set in July at 431,000 dollars. A year ago Whitman County homes were selling for an average of 322,000 dollars. There were about half as many homes sold in Whitman County last month when compared to August. That’s despite the most homes for sale so far this year with 83. Whitman County homes stayed on the market longer in September averaging 35 days. That’s the most average number of days for local Washington homes on the market since April of last year.

WHITMAN COUNTY, WA ・ 14 HOURS AGO