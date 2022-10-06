ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

'Every step I take is a blessing.' Efe Abogidi's unique journey -- including a stop at Washington State -- took him to the center of the basketball universe on Tuesday

Yahoo Sports
 6 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Chrissy Teigen stunned after discovering $100m baseball pitcher is now NFL sideline photographer

Oh, the wonders of the internet. On Wednesday, the people of Twitter were delighted to discover former baseball pitcher Randy Johnson is now working as an NFL sideline photographer. "Learned today that Randy Johnson is now a professional photographer (??) and shoots NFL games (???)," Sophie Kleeman tweeted. Johnson played 22 seasons for the Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks from 1988 to 2009. He earned himself the nickname "The Big Unit" for his large stature. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterBy the end of Johnson's career, he had earned over $100 million. Of the people surprised to find...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy