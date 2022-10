Colorado Springs Forward has been hit with a $1,000 fine for making illegal donations totaling $10,000 to El Paso County Commissioners Holly Williams and Cami Bremer. The fine is part of a settlement proposed Sept. 29 by Colorado Springs Forward and the Secretary of State’s Elections Division, in which Colorado Springs Forward admits that it made prohibited contributions to the candidate committees and waives all rights to appeal. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Beall signed off on the settlement Oct. 4. The Business Journal received a copy of the settlement Oct. 10.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 19 HOURS AGO