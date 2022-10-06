Read full article on original website
pullmanradio.com
Guild’s Night Out in Moscow this Tuesday
Pullman Regional Hospital and the Women’s Leadership Guild invites the community to Guild’s Night Out at Colter’s Creek Moscow Tasting Room this Tuesday from 5:30 to 7:00 pm. The event will be filled with an evening of networking and fun. There will be wine and charcuterie boards.
pullmanradio.com
4 People Hurt In Deck Collapse At UI Fraternity
Four people were injured when a deck collapsed at a University of Idaho fraternity house Saturday night. The City of Moscow Volunteer Fire Department responded to the Phi Kappa Tau house around 11:30. Volunteers transported 4 people to Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. No other injuries were reported. Officials say a deck that was constructed at the fraternity on old greek row failed. The incident remains under investigation.
pullmanradio.com
Sleep Medicine Physician joins Gritman Sleep Clinic in Moscow
Board-certified Sleep Medicine physician Dr. Preetha Rosen is now seeing new patients at the Gritman Sleep Clinic in downtown Moscow. Dr. Rosen has extensive experience in the full spectrum of Sleep Medicine disorders. Conditions treated by Dr. Rosen include sleep apnea, insomnia, narcolepsy, shift work problems, restless leg syndrome, sleepwalking, dream enactment behaviors, and delayed sleep phase.
pullmanradio.com
University of Idaho to host Auditorium Chamber Music Series
U of I’s Auditorium Chamber Music Series will present historic recordings of some of the great singers of yesteryear at the Auditorium of the Administration Building on the Moscow Campus this Tuesday at 7:30 pm. Susanna Phillips, Paul Neubauer and Anne-Marie McDermott will perform salon type songs including an...
pullmanradio.com
Local Housing Market In WA Continues To Cool
The local housing market in Washington appears to still be cooling off. The Whitman County Association of Realtors has released its September housing market numbers. The average price for a home sold in Whitman County last month was 390,000 dollars. That’s up slightly from August and less than the record average home sales price in Whitman County set in July at 431,000 dollars. A year ago Whitman County homes were selling for an average of 322,000 dollars. There were about half as many homes sold in Whitman County last month when compared to August. That’s despite the most homes for sale so far this year with 83. Whitman County homes stayed on the market longer in September averaging 35 days. That’s the most average number of days for local Washington homes on the market since April of last year.
pullmanradio.com
Latah Man Dies In Crash On SR27
A Latah Washington man died in a crash in Southern Spokane County. Washington State Patrol Troopers responded to the crash around 8:30 Saturday night on State Route 27 in Fairfield. 27 year old Anthony Silva was driving a sedan Northbound at a high rate of speed when he hit a trailer behind a truck that was turning left onto the highway. Silva died at the scene. The driver of the truck 56 year old Jeffrey Gunderson of Potlatch was not injured. Troopers say alcohol was involved and that Silva’s excessive speed caused the collision.
pullmanradio.com
Bad Pass By WSU Student Causes 3 Car Crash Injuring 3 On SR26 Near LaCrosse
Three people were injured in a three-car accident on State Route 26 near LaCrosse on Friday afternoon. The Washington State Patrol reports that the crash occurred near milepost 100 about 4 miles West of town around 1:30. Troopers say 18 year old Washington State University student Kaitlyn Harris of Tacoma was driving a sedan when she tried to pass vehicle Westbound. Harris struck two oncoming vehicles traveling Eastbound. Harris was injured and taken to Whitman Hospital in Colfax. Her passenger 18 year old WSU student Shaniah Roberts of Lakewood was injured and taken to the hospital in Colfax. The driver of one of the vehicles that Harris struck 90 year old Joyce Kubitza of Blaine was injured and was eventually flown to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Troopers determined that Harris was trying to make a bad pass which caused the crash.
pullmanradio.com
All Offices Moved Back Into Renovated Whitman County Courthouse In Colfax
The project to renovate the Whitman County Courthouse in Colfax is complete. All county offices have moved back into their normal locations in the courthouse.
