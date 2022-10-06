Read full article on original website
Related
What Is Sean Payton Implying With Comments On Saints’ Taysom Hill?
The window on Sean Payton’s coaching career hasn’t closed just yet, but it sure sounds like the former Saints head coach would like Taysom Hill back on his future team. New Orleans edged out the Seattle Seahawks in a Week 5 shoutout thanks to four total touchdowns from Hill, who practically did everything for the Saints except play defense.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Rashaad Penny Injury Update: Significant Injury? Fantasy Doctors break it down
New information has come available on Rashaad Penny’s ankle injury and Dr. Jesse Morse is here to explain to you what it is and how this affects Penny’s season. The 2022 Injury Draftguide is the ultimate preparation guide for fantasy football drafts, dynasty, DFS, and betting fans! This is the most comprehensive Draftguide available on the market and includes everything you need to have a successful draft with massive upside but minimizing risky players helping you win your championship.
Bears Week 5 inactives: David Montgomery IN, Jaylon Johnson OUT vs. Vikings
The Chicago Bears (2-2) have released their inactives ahead of their Week 5 game against the Minnesota Vikings (3-1), where Chicago is looking to get back in the win column against a talented Minnesota squad. The good news is running back David Montgomery will make his return to the starting...
numberfire.com
Alvin Kamara (ribs) active for Saints in Week 5
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara will play Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks. After missing time due to a ribs injury, the superstar running back will suit up versus the surprisingly competetive Seahawks led by Geno Smith. It's unclear if Kamara will be on a pitch count, but in any case, his return will mean less work for Mark Ingram and Latavius Murray.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWL-TV
Winston and Thomas out, Kamara active as Saints face retooled Seahawks
NEW ORLEANS — For the second straight week, Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas will not be available for the Saints as they host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, meaning that Andy Dalton will once again run the offense on Sunday in the Caesar's Superdome. Dalton was effective as a...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Former Hobart All-Conference football player Elizjah Wilson is dead
Elizjah Wilson was an All-Northwest Crossroads Conference first-team player last year for Hobart. Wilson was a part of two sectional-winning teams and two regional-winning teams at Hobart. The massive offensive lineman passed away according to athletic director Mike Black. “It’s a really tragic day,” Black said. “I never heard anyone...
Brian Kelly Is Getting Crushed For LSU's Performance vs. Tennessee
Maybe Brian Kelly is a fraud after all. The LSU Tigers trail the Volunteers of Tennessee 37-7 this Saturday afternoon. Oh, and the fourth quarter just now started. Unfortunately, this is nothing new for Kelly-coached teams. Kelly has never had much luck against top-10 teams throughout his career. "Correction: Since...
RB Boston Scott, OL Jordan Mailata inactive for Eagles vs. Cardinals
The Philadelphia Eagles will be missing one of their starting offensive linemen as they take on the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium this afternoon. Left tackle Jordan Mailata, originally listed as doubtful to play with a shoulder injury and then downgraded to out, is among the Eagles’ inactive players for Week 5.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL Breaking: Cowboys Ex Saivion Smith Injury, In Ambulance at Patriots vs. Lions
Follow along as the New England Patriots set their 2022 roster and work through the 2022 NFL season.
WDSU
Saints fans report car break-ins following Sunday game in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Despite the New Orleans Saints' big win on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, not all fans left celebrating. Several say they had their cars broken into downtown. Fans told WDSU the breaking happened at the Premium Paid parking lot on the 700 block of Carondelet Street...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for October 10, 2022 | Presented by Tunnel to Towers Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Falcons traded LB Deion Jones to the Browns for a late round pick. Browns traded a late round pick to the Falcons for B Deion Jones. Steelers are expecting LB TJ Watt to expected to return in Week 10. San Francsico 49ers. 49ers believe CB Emmanuel Moseley tore his ACL.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Devontae Dean, RB, Arkansas Tech
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. What makes me a top prospect in my position will say my size and the way I can be a big impact on the game. At what age were you first interested in the sport of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nfldraftdiamonds.com
￼How Close to Real-Life is Madden 23?
When Madden came out for the first time in 1988, it was an instant hit with football fans and helped launch a franchise that’s still going strong today. Since then, the game has gotten better and better over time, but even so, it still isn’t perfect. That’s because some things can’t be replicated in a digital environment, such as real-life injuries, off-field drama, and other issues that affect players’ performances on the field. Let’s take a look at how close to real-life Madden 23 is.
Comments / 2