New Orleans, LA

What Is Sean Payton Implying With Comments On Saints’ Taysom Hill?

The window on Sean Payton’s coaching career hasn’t closed just yet, but it sure sounds like the former Saints head coach would like Taysom Hill back on his future team. New Orleans edged out the Seattle Seahawks in a Week 5 shoutout thanks to four total touchdowns from Hill, who practically did everything for the Saints except play defense.
Rashaad Penny Injury Update: Significant Injury? Fantasy Doctors break it down

New information has come available on Rashaad Penny’s ankle injury and Dr. Jesse Morse is here to explain to you what it is and how this affects Penny’s season. The 2022 Injury Draftguide is the ultimate preparation guide for fantasy football drafts, dynasty, DFS, and betting fans! This is the most comprehensive Draftguide available on the market and includes everything you need to have a successful draft with massive upside but minimizing risky players helping you win your championship.
Alvin Kamara (ribs) active for Saints in Week 5

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara will play Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks. After missing time due to a ribs injury, the superstar running back will suit up versus the surprisingly competetive Seahawks led by Geno Smith. It's unclear if Kamara will be on a pitch count, but in any case, his return will mean less work for Mark Ingram and Latavius Murray.
Former Hobart All-Conference football player Elizjah Wilson is dead

Elizjah Wilson was an All-Northwest Crossroads Conference first-team player last year for Hobart. Wilson was a part of two sectional-winning teams and two regional-winning teams at Hobart. The massive offensive lineman passed away according to athletic director Mike Black. “It’s a really tragic day,” Black said. “I never heard anyone...
￼How Close to Real-Life is Madden 23?

When Madden came out for the first time in 1988, it was an instant hit with football fans and helped launch a franchise that’s still going strong today. Since then, the game has gotten better and better over time, but even so, it still isn’t perfect. That’s because some things can’t be replicated in a digital environment, such as real-life injuries, off-field drama, and other issues that affect players’ performances on the field. Let’s take a look at how close to real-life Madden 23 is.
