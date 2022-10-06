ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Star Georgia High School football player Elijah Dewitt was shot and killed outside a Dave and Busters

By Damond Talbot
 4 days ago
Guest
3d ago

Our schools and children are unsafe. Do You think this is going to be better ? We are bringing in illegals ( uneducated, druggies criminals all their children and prioritizing them over US citizens. If a child doesn’t go to school and behave they can be put to work cleaning up their city get programs for kids that are messed up and give them some directions! Whatever. It starts at home with children! Who is raising them? Or not !

13
Steve Jenson
4d ago

What is wrong with kids these days? Killing innocent people!!it’s not going to get better any time soon.

25
Vickie Andrus
4d ago

I’m sorry for your loss. Rest In Peace! Condolences and Prayers for family and friends 🙏🙏

28
