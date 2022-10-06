Read full article on original website
Fontana Herald News
Jurupa Hills football team rolls to fourth straight victory, 53-12
The Jurupa Hills football team soared to its fourth straight victory by pounding Carter, 53-12, on Oct. 7. The Spartans, who finished non-league action with a 4-3 record, must travel to Eisenhower (6-1) in the Sunkist League opener on Thursday, Oct. 13. Against Carter, Jurupa Hills breezed to a 46-6...
South Pasadena News
SPHS Tigers Football | South Pasadena Beats Temple City
In a lopsided game, controlled by South Pasadena’s Tigers from the start to the final gun, the Tigers routed Temple City 56-0. In an unusual game in which Temple City never punted, even on fourth downs and long deep in their own territory. The Tigers usually capitalized on these breaks presented to them which would result in a score.
