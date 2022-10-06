Read full article on original website
KNOE TV8
Foster care workers hold Community Fall Festival in Winnsboro
WINNSBORO, La. (KNOE) - A group in Franklin Parish hosted its first Community Fall Festival in Winnsboro Saturday afternoon at Davis Park. Just Taking Action is a group comprising three foster care workers: Jennifer Goldman, Tonesha Hunter, and Adria’anna Anderson. For the past two years, Just Taking Action has...
KNOE TV8
ULM mourns loss of long-time faculty member, Dr. Derle Long
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The University of Louisiana Monroe announced in an email that the director of their School of Visual and Performing Arts, Dr. Derle Long, passed away on Oct. 9, 2022. Dr. Long spent 22 years working at ULM and was one of the university’s first ‘road warriors’...
KNOE TV8
West Monroe family organizes community picnic, supporting son battling epilepsy
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A West Monroe resident held a community picnic at Kiroli Park to raise funds to support his son, who’s battling epileptic seizures. Monies raised from the community picnic will help with purchasing an epilepsy service dog. The father of Lane Hodnett says epilepsy service dogs are expensive and cost between $15,000 - $30,000. The funds will help cover travel costs, dog training, and pet care.
The Daily South
These Sisters Are Running One Of The Largest Family-Owned Rice-Producing Companies In The Region
Elton Kennedy came from a family of ministers in rural northeast Louisiana, but he always wanted to be a farmer. When given the chance to lease land with an option to buy in the town of Mer Rouge, he turned to the plow. He farmed his first rice crop in 1969, and over the years, his bulk-rice companies, Kennedy Rice Dryers and Kennedy Rice Mill, grew to include an average of 60 growers per year working over 15,000 acres. But to him, it was a family business all along. "I always thought that I would have a son to take over one day," Elton says. "As it turned out, having four daughters worked out just the same."
Louisiana middle schooler accused of bringing edibles to campus; 3 students hospitalized
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 6, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to East Ouachita Middle School in regards to three juveniles who became ill and received medical care. According to deputies, they determined that all three juveniles consumed a homemade […]
KNOE TV8
Sterlington church honors Monroe Police Department during worship service
STERLINGTON, La. (KNOE) - A Sterlington church honored the Monroe Police Department Sunday morning during worship service. The Pentecostals of Sterlington invited the community to join them in honoring those men and women at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. Town of Sterlington Mayor Caesar Velasquez sat in the...
KTVE/KARD announces Chelsea Monae Williams as News Director
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 6, 2022, KTVE/KARD announced Chelsea Monae Williams as the station’s new News Director. We are excited and proud to announce Chelsea as our new News Director. She has been a mainstay for our station and has earned this position through her hard work and leadership. It is rewarding to […]
KNOE TV8
Three fallen northeast Louisiana first responders remembered in honor ride
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A non-profit organization comprised of current and retired first responders completed a 425-mile “honor ride” Friday to remember three northeast Louisiana first responders lost in the line of duty. The Gulf Coast Brotherhood Foundation completed it’s five-day journey Friday. Starting in Hoover, Alabama, a...
lincolnparishjournal.com
GSU students arrested for gun, marijuana in dorm
Two Grambling State students were arrested Wednesday after police executed a search warrant on their dorm room, recovering marijuana and a firearm. A staff member of GSU residential housing staff conducted a routine walkthrough of a Wheatley Hall room and spotted suspected narcotics and a firearm. Neither of the residents of the room were present when GSU officers investigated.
ROAD CLOSURE: US 165 south in Morehouse Parish to experience shoulder closure
MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 10, 2022, US 165 south in Morehouse Parish, La. will experience shoulder closure south of Bonita, La. between the intersection of Bonne Idee Road and Thomas Road. The closure is due to installing concrete barriers and attenuators next to US 165 south to accommodate construction occurring next […]
Harvey H. Benoit Community Center closed for the rest of the day; potential gas leak in area
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 6, 2022, the Harvey H. Benoit Community Center closed due to a potential gas leak in the area. According to reports, Monroe Fire is on the scene to determine if there is a gas leak and its source.
Deputies searching for person of interest in Choudrant’s Dollar General theft case
The Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office is attempting to solve a theft case at a Dollar General store in Choudrant, La.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Man arrested on GSU campus with drugs, weapon
Grambling State University police recovered a gun on campus Sunday, one of several found in the past month. A GSU officer stopped a 2017 Chrysler about 4:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon after seeing the car run a stop sign and commit other traffic violations. The Chrysler, driven by Patrick D. McCoy,...
KNOE TV8
ULM falls to Coastal Carolina in Homecoming game
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Warhawks hosted unbeaten Coastal Carolina for their Homecoming game. The Chanticleers are 27-3 in their last 30 games, including a 59-6 victory against ULM last season. The Warhawks held the Chants scoreless in the second half, but they could not complete the comeback. ULM loses its Homecoming game, 28-21.
MISSING PERSON: Monroe man found safe by deputies
UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, Justin Brown has been found safe. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 43-year-old Justin Brown who was last seen at his residence on Selman Drive in Monroe, La. on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. According to officials, Brown is described as a Black male […]
Monroe Fire to temporarily close its station on Betin/Breard Street
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 10, 2022, the Monroe Fire Department announced the temporary closure of its Betin/Breard Street fire station. According to officials, work is currently being done on the HVAC units inside the station and a mechanical closet. The closure will last for approximately one week and normal operations should resume […]
fgazette.com
FARMERVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT ARRESTS
The Farmerville Police Department and Chief Bim Coulberston report the following. arrests: Robert Anderson, Jr., 47 years of age, Downsville, La. arrested on 8-2-22 for Simple Assault and Disturbing the Peace. Kacee Wyatt, 43 years of age, Downsville, La. arrested on 8-2-22 for Felony Theft. Destranie Stringfellow, 26 years of age, Farmerville, La. arrested on 8-6-22 for FTA-2 Headlamps Required.
KNOE TV8
One juvenile caught, two others on the run after escaping Green Oaks Detention Center
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Authorities have captured one juvenile and are searching for two others who escaped from Green Oaks Detention Center for Youth. The Monroe Police Department shared that Dallas Wesley has been taken into custody. Police are still looking for 15-year-old DeMarcus Haynes and 17-year-old Isszavion Webb. Police...
Monroe Police take one escapee into custody; searching for other 2 juveniles
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to Monroe Police, Dallas Wesley has been taken into custody. Haynes and Webb are still wanted. If anyone knows the whereabouts of the juveniles, contact the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 6, 2022, at approximately […]
Monroe Police release more information on fatal Desiard Street hit-and-run; suspect still on the run
UPDATE (10/05/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, Monroe Police confirmed that the white SUV initially suspected in the fatal Desiard Street hit-and-run has been eliminated from the investigation. According to officers, their investigation revealed that a 2010 to 2013 black Toyota Tundra is the actually vehicle involved in the hit-and-run. The truck has […]
