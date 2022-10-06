North Adams boys soccer stands at 9-4-2

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

It has been a successful 2022 season to this point for Coach Kirk Bunn, Assistant Coach Duncan Hesler and the North Adans High School boys soccer team. At press time, the Devils held an overall record of 9-4-2, 4-1-1 in Southern Hills Athletic Conference play.

The only conference loss for the Devils came in their season opener, one which Coach Bunn and his troops likely would like to have back, a 2-1 defeat at the hands of the Fayetteville Rockets. The conference tie was a 2-2 battle with first place Lynchburg as the Mustangs hold a 4-0-1 mark in the SHAC. All of the other North Adams losses have come in non-conference action, 4-0 to both Unioto and Lucasville Valley and the latest, a 6-0 defeat at state-ranked Georgetown on October 5.

The SHAC website statistics as of October 5 show the Devils’ leading goal scorers as Hunter Brown with 14 goals, Cody Hesler with 13 goals and 9 assists, while Gage White has added 9 goals. Between the pipes, the Devils’ goalkeeping duties have been handled admirably by senior Trey Hoop, who had accumulated 80 saves while allowing 16 goals.

The Devils are slated to be back in action on Saturday, October, hosting Fairland in non-conference play. Their regular season concludes on October with their final conference match up of teh season, a trip to Leesburg to face the Fairfield Lions.

(The photos with this story are form the Devils’ trip to Gerogetown- Photos by Mark Carpenter)