Rondale Moore, Trayvon Mullen new additions to Cardinals' Thursday injury report

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals released their second injury report of Week 5 on Thursday, preparing for their home game this weekend against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. It was again lengthy with a total of 15 players.

There a couple of new additions to the injury report from key players.

The details of the latest injury report are below.

Did not participate

OL Max Garcia (toe), OL Rodney Hudson (knee), DL Rashard Lawrence (hand), K Matt Prater (right hip), OL Justin Pugh (elbow), TE Maxx Williams, DL J.J. Watt (calf, rest)

It is the second day in a row the Cardinals have been down three offensive linemen. Everyone but Watt has missed two straight days.

Watt, though, was given a rest day. He still has the calf injury but had the say off to rest.

Prater has already been ruled out.

Limited participation

WR Marquise Brown (foot), LB Zaven Collins (shoulder), WR A.J. Green (knee), OL D.J. Humphries (hamstring), WR Rondale Moore (knee), CB Trayvon Mullen (hamstring), LB Zeke Turner (ankle)

Brown was upgraded after sitting out Wednesday. Mullen and Moore are new additions, which is concerning.

Eagles' Thursday injury report

Did not participate

  • K Jake Elliott (ankle)
  • LB Patrick Johnson (concussion)
  • CB Avonte Maddox (ankle)
  • OL Jordan Mailata (shoulder)

Limited participation

  • CB James Bradberry (rest)
  • WR A.J. Brown (rest)
  • DT Fletcher Cox (rest)
  • G Landon Dickerson (rest)
  • DE Brandon Graham (rest)
  • LB Kyron Johnson (concussion)
  • OL Lane Johnson (rest)
  • C Jason Kelce (rest)
  • RB Boston Scott (rib)
  • C Isaac Seumalo (ankle)
  • DE Josh Sweat (rest)

Full participation

3 roster moves the Steelers should make this week

Things are looking dire for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team is 1-4 and has lost four in a row. At this point, the team is searching desperately for answers just to keep this team competitive for the remainder of the season. There will be no tanking in Pittsburgh so what do they do? Here are our ideas for three roster moves the Steelers should make this week.
TE Maxx Williams re-signed to practice squad

The Arizona Cardinals released veteran tight end Maxx Williams, a move that was a bit surprising. He is back with the team now, as the Cardinals announce he was re-signed to the practice squad. The team needed the roster spot over the weekend and Williams’ salary is fully guaranteed for...
Even Tom Brady couldn't defend the absurd roughing call that went against the Falcons

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were fortunate to escape Sunday’s Week 5 game against the Atlanta Falcons with a 21-15 win, but you’re not going to see Tom Brady admit that. After trailing by as much as 21 points, the Falcons scored 15 straight points and had a prime opportunity to set up a potential game-winning drive. Grady Jarrett had appeared to sack Brady cleanly on third down, which would have forced a Tampa Bay punt. But referee Jerome Boger bailed the Bucs out with one of the worst roughing the passer calls you’ll ever see.
Former Patriots WR Danny Amendola 'lost 10 pounds' and needed 'four IVs' to finish Super Bowl LI

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola received four IVs during the Patriots’ 28-3 comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons at Super Bowl LI. The former wide receiver made an appearance on Julian Edelman’s “Games with Names” podcast. He was a big part in the game for New England, catching eight passes to go along with a touchdown and a two-point conversion. He had 78 yards in total and averaged 9.8 yards per reception.
Sean McVay on hostile environment at SoFi Stadium against Cowboys: 'It was challenging'

The Los Angeles Rams have been on a bit of a skid in recent weeks, and their fans didn’t turn out at the rate that the team had hoped for in their Week 5 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. At times, it seemed that SoFi Stadium was the Cowboys’ home turf, and head coach Sean McVay was acutely aware of the disadvantage that his squad had given the circumstance.
Ranking the Steelers coaches on the hot seat after 5 games

Through five games, the Pittsburgh Steelers are 1-4 and rank near the bottom of every major statistical category on offense and defense. There has been plenty of finger-pointing at players and coaches. At this point, every coach on the team should feel their seats heating up with how poorly this team has played. Let’s rank this team’s coaching performances through 5 games.
