Rondale Moore, Trayvon Mullen new additions to Cardinals' Thursday injury report

The Arizona Cardinals released their second injury report of Week 5 on Thursday, preparing for their home game this weekend against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. It was again lengthy with a total of 15 players.

There a couple of new additions to the injury report from key players.

The details of the latest injury report are below.

Did not participate

OL Max Garcia (toe), OL Rodney Hudson (knee), DL Rashard Lawrence (hand), K Matt Prater (right hip), OL Justin Pugh (elbow), TE Maxx Williams, DL J.J. Watt (calf, rest)

It is the second day in a row the Cardinals have been down three offensive linemen. Everyone but Watt has missed two straight days.

Watt, though, was given a rest day. He still has the calf injury but had the say off to rest.

Prater has already been ruled out.

Limited participation

WR Marquise Brown (foot), LB Zaven Collins (shoulder), WR A.J. Green (knee), OL D.J. Humphries (hamstring), WR Rondale Moore (knee), CB Trayvon Mullen (hamstring), LB Zeke Turner (ankle)

Brown was upgraded after sitting out Wednesday. Mullen and Moore are new additions, which is concerning.

Eagles' Thursday injury report

Did not participate

K Jake Elliott (ankle)

LB Patrick Johnson (concussion)

CB Avonte Maddox (ankle)

OL Jordan Mailata (shoulder)

Limited participation

CB James Bradberry (rest)

WR A.J. Brown (rest)

DT Fletcher Cox (rest)

G Landon Dickerson (rest)

DE Brandon Graham (rest)

LB Kyron Johnson (concussion)

OL Lane Johnson (rest)

C Jason Kelce (rest)

RB Boston Scott (rib)

C Isaac Seumalo (ankle)

DE Josh Sweat (rest)

Full participation