Spokane, WA

“It’s my favorite place in the world" - Gonzaga 2023 commit Dusty Stromer reflects on Kraziness visit, improvements in his game

It’s a small sample size with three visits to Gonzaga’s campus in the last 11 months, but Dusty Stromer feels quite comfortable at his future address. Stromer, who committed to the Zags last May, sat courtside Saturday during Kraziness in the Kennel with his father, Eric. The 6-foot-6 wing had experienced noisy atmospheres inside the McCarthey Athletic Center before on visits for GU-Texas and GU-Saint Mary’s last season.
SPOKANE, WA
Gonzaga Bulletin

Kraziness in the Kennel showcases Zags new and old

The Gonzaga Bulldogs men’s basketball team kicked off their season at Kraziness in the Kennel Saturday afternoon. In only the second fully in-person Kraziness since 2020, Zag fans were eager as ever to get a first look at the 2022-23 iteration of the Bulldogs. Students jumped in tandem to the bass-heavy music 30 minutes before the players were introduced.
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Cd'A CHAMBER: North Idaho College needs your support this November

Since 1933, North Idaho College has played a central role in driving the health of our region’s economy. In addition to educating our future workforce (87% of NIC students are Idaho residents), NIC fuels the overall success of our community by providing thousands of jobs and millions in local revenue. They’ve also given $1,700,000 in NIC Foundation scholarships and student aid to students.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Spokane, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

La Niña is strengthening in the Pacific waters

It’s been one of the warmest and driest starts to October in recorded history across the Inland Northwest. There were four days in a row with high temperatures at or above 80 degrees at Cliff’s station in northwestern Coeur d’Alene. We came close to tying a record last week as the high was 80 degrees on Oct. 5, only two degrees below the record for the date. The warmest afternoon was on Oct. 4, with a high of 81 degrees. At the Spokane International Airport, there were only two days this month with highs in the 80s.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Hayden baker to compete in Food Network Halloween challenge

HAYDEN, Idaho — The Food Network's Halloween Cookie Challenge is coming up in a few weeks, and one of the competitors is right at home. Christina Ramsey of Hayden, Idaho is a home baker. She began her baking journey down in California. In her seven years in California, she made approximately 40,000 cookies.
HAYDEN, ID
pullmanradio.com

Bad Pass By WSU Student Causes 3 Car Crash Injuring 3 On SR26 Near LaCrosse

Three people were injured in a three-car accident on State Route 26 near LaCrosse on Friday afternoon. The Washington State Patrol reports that the crash occurred near milepost 100 about 4 miles West of town around 1:30. Troopers say 18 year old Washington State University student Kaitlyn Harris of Tacoma was driving a sedan when she tried to pass vehicle Westbound. Harris struck two oncoming vehicles traveling Eastbound. Harris was injured and taken to Whitman Hospital in Colfax. Her passenger 18 year old WSU student Shaniah Roberts of Lakewood was injured and taken to the hospital in Colfax. The driver of one of the vehicles that Harris struck 90 year old Joyce Kubitza of Blaine was injured and was eventually flown to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Troopers determined that Harris was trying to make a bad pass which caused the crash.
LACROSSE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Bucket list boys

When Eric Stowell tested positive for COVID-19, his big brother, Vernon Stowell, assured Eric he wouldn't be left behind for a motorcycle excursion they had planned. "Vernon was worried," Tiffinay Walker, founder and CEO of One More Time Northwest told The Press via phone call Thursday. "He said, 'I'm not going without my brother.'"
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
inlander.com

I Saw You

NORTHERN QUEST CASINO 3-CARD: Matt, I saw you at Northern Quest Casino on Aug. 14. I'm the blonde gal who was there with my friend (who is a dealer @ a different Casino). We sat next to each other @ the 3-Card Poker table. NOT, I DIDN'T SEE YOU, MR....
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Truck removed from under Fish Lake Trail Bridge

SPOKANE, Wash. — A semi has been removed from under the Fish Lake Trail Bridge in Spokane. The truck was carrying construction equipment when it got stuck, blocking traffic at 16th Ave west of US 195. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Hold onto your hats, tomorrow! Strong wind gusts on the way.

Strong wind gusts are forecasted to blow away the hazy conditions in Spokane starting Monday. Heading into the second week of October, temperatures will begin to dwindle down five to ten degrees because of a cold front that will travel through the region Monday evening. Dry weather is continuing, however, with little to zero precipitation in sight.
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

State declines to proceed with People's Pen prosecution

COEUR d’ALENE — After investigating allegations that a publication called the People’s Pen violated Idaho campaign finance laws, the Secretary of State’s Office has declined to proceed with prosecution at this time. The investigation was launched last spring after North Idaho resident Sandy Patano filed a...
IDAHO STATE
Gonzaga Bulletin

Climate Change Forum brings local politics and climate issues to GU

On Oct. 5th, Gonzaga University hosted the fourth annual Spokane Candidates Climate Change Forum in the Cataldo Globe Room. There were two segments, the first for Legislative District races and the second for Spokane County Commissioner. Of the eight legislative candidates that were invited, four either did not respond or...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Early morning dumpster fire spreads to downtown Spokane building

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane firefighters made quick work on Tuesday morning to keep a fire that started in a dumpster from causing any major damage. Firefighters were called to the fire at West Spokane Falls Blvd. and North Stevens Street just before 5:30 a.m. The fire started outside the building that houses O'Doherty's Irish Grille.
SPOKANE, WA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Spokane police chief joins movement to empty homeless camp

(The Center Square) – Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl has joined Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich in demanding that state officials disband a large homeless camp in East Central due to ongoing nuisance law violations and criminal activity. The police department reports that there were 384 calls for service at the...
SPOKANE, WA

