KHQ Right Now
“It’s my favorite place in the world" - Gonzaga 2023 commit Dusty Stromer reflects on Kraziness visit, improvements in his game
It’s a small sample size with three visits to Gonzaga’s campus in the last 11 months, but Dusty Stromer feels quite comfortable at his future address. Stromer, who committed to the Zags last May, sat courtside Saturday during Kraziness in the Kennel with his father, Eric. The 6-foot-6 wing had experienced noisy atmospheres inside the McCarthey Athletic Center before on visits for GU-Texas and GU-Saint Mary’s last season.
Gonzaga Bulletin
Kraziness in the Kennel showcases Zags new and old
The Gonzaga Bulldogs men’s basketball team kicked off their season at Kraziness in the Kennel Saturday afternoon. In only the second fully in-person Kraziness since 2020, Zag fans were eager as ever to get a first look at the 2022-23 iteration of the Bulldogs. Students jumped in tandem to the bass-heavy music 30 minutes before the players were introduced.
Washington winemaker enters whiskey business with new Spokane distillery
SPOKANE, Wash. – Washington winemaker and Spokane native Andrew Browne is getting into the whiskey business. Browne, who owns Browne Family Vineyards, will be opening a new distillery in the Lilac City later this year. Browne Family Distillery will make limited-edition whiskey, bourbon and rye with bottles retailing between...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Cd'A CHAMBER: North Idaho College needs your support this November
Since 1933, North Idaho College has played a central role in driving the health of our region’s economy. In addition to educating our future workforce (87% of NIC students are Idaho residents), NIC fuels the overall success of our community by providing thousands of jobs and millions in local revenue. They’ve also given $1,700,000 in NIC Foundation scholarships and student aid to students.
Coeur d'Alene Press
La Niña is strengthening in the Pacific waters
It’s been one of the warmest and driest starts to October in recorded history across the Inland Northwest. There were four days in a row with high temperatures at or above 80 degrees at Cliff’s station in northwestern Coeur d’Alene. We came close to tying a record last week as the high was 80 degrees on Oct. 5, only two degrees below the record for the date. The warmest afternoon was on Oct. 4, with a high of 81 degrees. At the Spokane International Airport, there were only two days this month with highs in the 80s.
6 wolves poisoned in northeast Washington, reward offered
The Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife says toxicology reports show six wolves found dead this year in the state's northeast region were poisoned.
Air 4 Adventure: Spokane fall and Green Bluff go hand in hand
SPOKANE, Wash. — For most people who live in Spokane County, when they think off apple or pumpkin picking, they first thing that comes to mind is Greenbluff. In this week’s Air 4 Adventure, we give you a bird’s eye view as farmers get ready and prepare for the Fall Harvest Festival.
Hayden baker to compete in Food Network Halloween challenge
HAYDEN, Idaho — The Food Network's Halloween Cookie Challenge is coming up in a few weeks, and one of the competitors is right at home. Christina Ramsey of Hayden, Idaho is a home baker. She began her baking journey down in California. In her seven years in California, she made approximately 40,000 cookies.
'She fought as hard as she could': Spokane girl flown home from Texas to spend time with family loses battle with cancer
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — "Miss E," the little girl from Spokane with terminal cancer whose last wish came true after she came back home to spend time with her siblings and have pizza, died on Thursday. According to a social media post by Rick Clark, a man who worked...
pullmanradio.com
Bad Pass By WSU Student Causes 3 Car Crash Injuring 3 On SR26 Near LaCrosse
Three people were injured in a three-car accident on State Route 26 near LaCrosse on Friday afternoon. The Washington State Patrol reports that the crash occurred near milepost 100 about 4 miles West of town around 1:30. Troopers say 18 year old Washington State University student Kaitlyn Harris of Tacoma was driving a sedan when she tried to pass vehicle Westbound. Harris struck two oncoming vehicles traveling Eastbound. Harris was injured and taken to Whitman Hospital in Colfax. Her passenger 18 year old WSU student Shaniah Roberts of Lakewood was injured and taken to the hospital in Colfax. The driver of one of the vehicles that Harris struck 90 year old Joyce Kubitza of Blaine was injured and was eventually flown to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Troopers determined that Harris was trying to make a bad pass which caused the crash.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Bucket list boys
When Eric Stowell tested positive for COVID-19, his big brother, Vernon Stowell, assured Eric he wouldn't be left behind for a motorcycle excursion they had planned. "Vernon was worried," Tiffinay Walker, founder and CEO of One More Time Northwest told The Press via phone call Thursday. "He said, 'I'm not going without my brother.'"
‘She was a light to the world’: Family mourns Spokane native killed in Las Vegas stabbings
SPOKANE, Wash. — The family of a woman stabbed and killed in Las Vegas describe her as a beloved wife, sister and daughter. Maris Jordan, who is originally from Spokane, was one of two people killed on the Strip Thursday. Six others were injured. The suspect is now in custody. Jordan was born to two local teachers. Her mother works...
inlander.com
I Saw You
NORTHERN QUEST CASINO 3-CARD: Matt, I saw you at Northern Quest Casino on Aug. 14. I'm the blonde gal who was there with my friend (who is a dealer @ a different Casino). We sat next to each other @ the 3-Card Poker table. NOT, I DIDN'T SEE YOU, MR....
Truck removed from under Fish Lake Trail Bridge
SPOKANE, Wash. — A semi has been removed from under the Fish Lake Trail Bridge in Spokane. The truck was carrying construction equipment when it got stuck, blocking traffic at 16th Ave west of US 195. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
KHQ Right Now
Hold onto your hats, tomorrow! Strong wind gusts on the way.
Strong wind gusts are forecasted to blow away the hazy conditions in Spokane starting Monday. Heading into the second week of October, temperatures will begin to dwindle down five to ten degrees because of a cold front that will travel through the region Monday evening. Dry weather is continuing, however, with little to zero precipitation in sight.
Coeur d'Alene Press
State declines to proceed with People's Pen prosecution
COEUR d’ALENE — After investigating allegations that a publication called the People’s Pen violated Idaho campaign finance laws, the Secretary of State’s Office has declined to proceed with prosecution at this time. The investigation was launched last spring after North Idaho resident Sandy Patano filed a...
Gonzaga Bulletin
Climate Change Forum brings local politics and climate issues to GU
On Oct. 5th, Gonzaga University hosted the fourth annual Spokane Candidates Climate Change Forum in the Cataldo Globe Room. There were two segments, the first for Legislative District races and the second for Spokane County Commissioner. Of the eight legislative candidates that were invited, four either did not respond or...
Early morning dumpster fire spreads to downtown Spokane building
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane firefighters made quick work on Tuesday morning to keep a fire that started in a dumpster from causing any major damage. Firefighters were called to the fire at West Spokane Falls Blvd. and North Stevens Street just before 5:30 a.m. The fire started outside the building that houses O'Doherty's Irish Grille.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Spokane police chief joins movement to empty homeless camp
(The Center Square) – Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl has joined Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich in demanding that state officials disband a large homeless camp in East Central due to ongoing nuisance law violations and criminal activity. The police department reports that there were 384 calls for service at the...
eastidahonews.com
Girl dies after SUV hits grandmother walking with two kids in northern Idaho
OLDTOWN — A girl was killed and a boy is in critical condition after being hit by an SUV while walking with their grandmother in a small northern Idaho town Friday afternoon. The grandmother was also rushed to the hospital. It happened around 4:50 p.m. on East Valley Street...
