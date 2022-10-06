Read full article on original website
Related
Hr Morning
ADA suit tests limits of job accommodation duty
A recent federal appeals court ruling shows the wide range of accommodations employers might have to provide applicants and employees with disabilities. It also shows the steep price employers may have to pay if it is determined that an accommodation should have been provided but was wrongfully denied. Paul Reina...
LAW・
Hr Morning
Child labor violations? Court orders company to comply with DOL investigation
A New York federal court granted a temporary injunction that ordered a company to stop using “oppressive child labor” and to comply with a Department of Labor (DOL) investigation. According to the DOL, a restaurant violated the child labor provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) by...
Comments / 0