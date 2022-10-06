Read full article on original website
Related
marinebusinessworld.com
James Ward interview - the Marine Resources Salary Survey 2022
Mark Jardine, Managing Editor of Sail-World.com, YachtsandYachting.com and powerboat.world, talks to the CEO and Founder of Marine Resources about the 2022 Salary Survey at the Southampton International Boat Show. Download your copy of the Marine Resources Salary Survey 2022 at www.marineresources.co.uk/salary-surveys-2022.
marinebusinessworld.com
GOST® wins fifth NMEA Product of Excellence Award in Remote Vessel Monitoring category
GOST® (Global Ocean Security Technologies), a world leader in marine security, tracking, monitoring and video surveillance systems, announced today the GOST Apparition Security and Monitoring Package has been awarded the Product of Excellence Award by the 2022 National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA) Conference and Expo in the category of Remote Vessel Monitoring Systems. This is the fifth time that GOST has won in this category since it was created six years ago. The awards were presented on Thursday, October 6, 2022, in Anaheim, California.
marinebusinessworld.com
North American MarineBusinessWorld news round-up - October 2022
BRP Inc. (TSX:DOO; NASDAQ:DOOO) announces that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of substantially all the assets related to the powersports business of Kongsberg Inc. in Shawinigan, Quebec, a subsidiary of Kongsberg Automotive ASA. OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEW) announced today that it has completed the previously announced acquisition...
Comments / 0