GOST® (Global Ocean Security Technologies), a world leader in marine security, tracking, monitoring and video surveillance systems, announced today the GOST Apparition Security and Monitoring Package has been awarded the Product of Excellence Award by the 2022 National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA) Conference and Expo in the category of Remote Vessel Monitoring Systems. This is the fifth time that GOST has won in this category since it was created six years ago. The awards were presented on Thursday, October 6, 2022, in Anaheim, California.

ECONOMY ・ 19 HOURS AGO