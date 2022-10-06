Read full article on original website
EB I-10 closed in Tolleson
PHOENIX – The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed west of Phoenix, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The closure is due to a crash near Avondale Boulevard in Tolleson. Motorists are advised to expect delays and seek an alternate route. There is no estimated time to...
Cross that bridge when you come to it
In baseball, a walk is an easy way for a player to get on base with no interference. You could say the same for baseball fans who will be among those who use the future multiuse bridge at Alameda Drive to easily access Tempe Diablo Stadium, as well as commuters and recreational users who want to walk, run or ride bicycles safely over Interstate 10.
