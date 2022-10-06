Read full article on original website
Related
Trump lied about election. Now, these GOP candidates for governor may help him in 2024.
If Trump is on the ballot in 2024, these candidates may declare him winner of the general election — regardless of if the voters do. Gubernatorial elections in Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin are key battlegrounds in the fight to save our democracy. Keep an eye on the Georgia...
Republicans Take the Lead in Two Senate Seats Democrats Need to Hold: Polls
Two recent Senate midterm polls in the key states of Nevada and Georgia both show the Republican challengers leading the Democratic incumbents with less than two months until the November elections. In Nevada, the latest Emerson College Polling/8 News Now/The Hill survey revealed that GOP Senate candidate Adam Laxalt is...
George W. Bush RETURNS to the campaign trail: President will stump for Colorado Republican Joe O'Dea - who said Trump lost the election and shouldn't run in 2024
Former President George W. Bush is hitting the midterm campaign trail once again to stump for a Republican Senate candidate who's opposed to Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024. Bush will be in Colorado later this month to campaign for Joe O'Dea, the CEO of a construction...
AOL Corp
2022 poll: Less than half of Trump voters say losing candidates should concede elections
Nearly two years after Donald Trump launched his relentless and baseless assault on the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election — a scheme that culminated in his supporters’ Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol — a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that less than half of Americans (46%) now believe that candidates "should commit in advance to accepting the results" of this year's midterm elections.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Liz Cheney says if Trump wins the 2024 GOP presidential nomination she 'won't be a Republican'
Liz Cheney said she'll do "everything I can" to ensure Trump is not a 2024 presidential nominee. Speaking at Texas Tribune Fest, she said if Trump is the GOP candidate, she "won't be a Republican." The recently primaried vice chair of the Jan 6 committee has historically voted conservatively. Speaking...
What Polls Say About Newsom vs. DeSantis in Hypothetical 2024 Matchup
The California Democrat on Friday challenged the Florida Republican to a debate as speculation swirls about both of their 2024 ambitions.
Pelosi says Democratic wins in Congress are just a matter of 'turning out the vote'
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the only thing Democrats need to maintain their majorities is to turn "out the vote," despite projections that Republicans are slightly favored to win both chambers this November and with midterm elections typically serving as a referendum on the performance of the sitting president.
‘Rigged elections,’ ‘voter fraud’ — words for Democrats, not just for ‘MAGA Republicans’
I suspect we’ll hear a lot about “MAGA Republicans” between now and Nov. 8, about how they’re “a threat to our democracy,” or as President Biden has put it, how they “represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.”. Joe...
RELATED PEOPLE
Majority of Americans worried midterms will result in government gridlock: poll
More than half of Americans in a new poll said they are worried that the midterm elections will result in government gridlock. An Axios-Ipsos poll released on Saturday found that 53 percent were concerned about the potential for divided government and gridlock after November’s election. The poll defines divided government as divided control of Congress — with one party holding the House and another holding the Senate.
thecentersquare.com
Poll: Majority of Hispanic Texas voters say GOP better reflects their values
(The Center Square) – While a recent national poll suggests that the Democratic Party is losing ground with Hispanics, another shows that Hispanics in Texas say the Republican Party better reflects their values. A poll commissioned by Texas Latino Conservatives identified three regions in Texas where the Hispanic vote...
Trump followers blame "activists" for low attendance at DC rally
Supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump wait for a rally at the Banks County Dragway on March 26, 2022 in Commerce, Georgia. This event is a part of Trump's "Save America Rally" around the United States where several current Republican candidates or politicians have been announced to speak at the event. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)
Could an October Surprise Change the Course of Midterms?
The term appears to have been coined in 1980 by a Ronald Reagan campaign manager, and originally related to U.S. hostages held in Iran.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WXIA 11 Alive
Raphael Warnock vs. Herschel Walker Georgia Senate poll | Incumbent Democrat way ahead
ATLANTA — Herschel Walker's embattled campaign is far behind Sen. Raphael Warnock with a little more than a month until the November midterms, a new 11Alive poll indicates. The poll finds Warnock with a substantial lead over Walker, 50% to 38%, among 1,076 likely November voters. SurveyUSA conducted the...
Buckle up, Congress: A ‘very lame’ lame duck is coming after the election
Tens of billions in hurricane relief for Florida are landing on Congress’ to-do list for a post-election lame-duck session that already looked grueling. It may take weeks for Florida officials and the Biden administration to come up with a federal aid estimate to rebuild following Hurricane Ian. Ultimately, both parties expect a whopping price tag that loads further labor on lawmakers returning to Washington after the midterms.
PolitiFact rates Youngkin claim Dems suggested 2016 election was stolen 'half-true'
Left-leaning fact-checker PolitiFact once-again tried to discount the notion that Democrats spread stolen election claims after the 2016 presidential race. PolitiFact's Warren Fiske rated a claim from Gov. Glenn Youngkin, R-Va., alleging Democrats "suggested that the [2016] election was stolen," as only "half-true," in an article published Wednesday. Youngkin was...
The 4 GOP Senate Seats Dems Are Most Likely to Flip With 30 Days to Midterm
With only one month remaining until the November 8 midterm elections, the forthcoming Senate and House races remain contentious. Even in the context of the last 15 years, when midterm election cycles have been some of the most impactful, the 2022 cycle has long seemed primed to be among the most important in history. The outcomes in numerous states are expected to have significant ramifications for the remainder of President Joe Biden's first term in office and the potential integrity of the 2024 election.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nearly 40 percent of Republicans will blame election fraud if GOP doesn’t win Congress: poll
Thirty-nine percent of Republicans will blame election fraud if the GOP doesn’t win control of Congress in the November midterm elections, while 26 percent of Democrats will say the same if their party doesn’t win, according to a new Axios-Ipsos poll. The poll documents the widening divide between...
He's not even running -- but US midterms could make or break Trump
After losing the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump could have worked on his golf swing or produced another book by the pool at his south Florida beach club. Irina Tsukerman, a New York-based national security lawyer and geopolitical analyst, said Trump was increasingly perceived as a "political liability" -- incapable of winning a future presidential election even against a weak Democrat.
Democrats Should Call Themselves What They Are: The Real Patriots
Whether we like to admit it or not, branding has an oversized influence on how we see the world and what products we decide to bring into our homes.One of my favorite scenes that expresses our lack of real choice is in the 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada, where Meryl Streep’s character Miranda Priestly, in a now-classic monologue and face-melting read, explains to her new and unstylish assistant, Andrea, that any novel ideas we all may have around choice is really nothing other than illusion. Long before we walk into any store or fill up any online cart, our...
Fairfield Sun Times
Past Elections Show That Oz Is Underestimated
Polls for Pennsylvania’s Senate race have tightened, yet the Democratic nominee, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, continues to lead. Many prognosticators rate the Senate race as “leans Democrat” or “likely Democrat.” In theory, this makes sense. If polls are relatively accurate, Oz trails by 4.1 points, a tough margin to overcome at this point in the race. The problem: for the last six years, polls have repeatedly underestimated Republicans, including in Pennsylvania elections. If Pennsylvania’s 2016 results are any indication, Republican Senate nominee Mehmet Oz has a strong chance.
Comments / 0