Elections

AOL Corp

2022 poll: Less than half of Trump voters say losing candidates should concede elections

Nearly two years after Donald Trump launched his relentless and baseless assault on the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election — a scheme that culminated in his supporters’ Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol — a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that less than half of Americans (46%) now believe that candidates "should commit in advance to accepting the results" of this year's midterm elections.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

Majority of Americans worried midterms will result in government gridlock: poll

More than half of Americans in a new poll said they are worried that the midterm elections will result in government gridlock. An Axios-Ipsos poll released on Saturday found that 53 percent were concerned about the potential for divided government and gridlock after November’s election. The poll defines divided government as divided control of Congress — with one party holding the House and another holding the Senate.
ELECTIONS
thecentersquare.com

Poll: Majority of Hispanic Texas voters say GOP better reflects their values

(The Center Square) – While a recent national poll suggests that the Democratic Party is losing ground with Hispanics, another shows that Hispanics in Texas say the Republican Party better reflects their values. A poll commissioned by Texas Latino Conservatives identified three regions in Texas where the Hispanic vote...
TEXAS STATE
Salon

Trump followers blame "activists" for low attendance at DC rally

Supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump wait for a rally at the Banks County Dragway on March 26, 2022 in Commerce, Georgia. This event is a part of Trump's "Save America Rally" around the United States where several current Republican candidates or politicians have been announced to speak at the event. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC
POLITICO

Buckle up, Congress: A ‘very lame’ lame duck is coming after the election

Tens of billions in hurricane relief for Florida are landing on Congress’ to-do list for a post-election lame-duck session that already looked grueling. It may take weeks for Florida officials and the Biden administration to come up with a federal aid estimate to rebuild following Hurricane Ian. Ultimately, both parties expect a whopping price tag that loads further labor on lawmakers returning to Washington after the midterms.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek

The 4 GOP Senate Seats Dems Are Most Likely to Flip With 30 Days to Midterm

With only one month remaining until the November 8 midterm elections, the forthcoming Senate and House races remain contentious. Even in the context of the last 15 years, when midterm election cycles have been some of the most impactful, the 2022 cycle has long seemed primed to be among the most important in history. The outcomes in numerous states are expected to have significant ramifications for the remainder of President Joe Biden's first term in office and the potential integrity of the 2024 election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
AFP

He's not even running -- but US midterms could make or break Trump

After losing the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump could have worked on his golf swing or produced another book by the pool at his south Florida beach club. Irina Tsukerman, a New York-based national security lawyer and geopolitical analyst, said Trump was increasingly perceived as a "political liability" -- incapable of winning a future presidential election even against a weak Democrat.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

Democrats Should Call Themselves What They Are: The Real Patriots

Whether we like to admit it or not, branding has an oversized influence on how we see the world and what products we decide to bring into our homes.One of my favorite scenes that expresses our lack of real choice is in the 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada, where Meryl Streep’s character Miranda Priestly, in a now-classic monologue and face-melting read, explains to her new and unstylish assistant, Andrea, that any novel ideas we all may have around choice is really nothing other than illusion. Long before we walk into any store or fill up any online cart, our...
POLITICS
Fairfield Sun Times

Past Elections Show That Oz Is Underestimated

Polls for Pennsylvania’s Senate race have tightened, yet the Democratic nominee, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, continues to lead. Many prognosticators rate the Senate race as “leans Democrat” or “likely Democrat.” In theory, this makes sense. If polls are relatively accurate, Oz trails by 4.1 points, a tough margin to overcome at this point in the race. The problem: for the last six years, polls have repeatedly underestimated Republicans, including in Pennsylvania elections. If Pennsylvania’s 2016 results are any indication, Republican Senate nominee Mehmet Oz has a strong chance.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

