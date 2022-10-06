ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prior to the Snap: Packers go international, face Giants in London

By Indiana Schilz
 4 days ago

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Time to set those alarms because the Green Bay Packers are in London this weekend against the New York Giants. Check out a few interesting facts on this weeks Prior to the Snap.

It wasn’t pretty in Week 4, but Mason Crosby’s game-winning field goal as time expired gave Green Bay the win over the New England Patriots 27-24.

Heading across the Atlantic Ocean for the first time in its team history, the Packers are ready to do battle with Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants. This will mark the first time the Packers have played the Giants since 2019.

Game Information

Matchup: Green Bay Packers (3-1) vs. New York Giants (3-1)
Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
Time: 8:30 a.m. CST
Spread & O/U: Green Bay -8.0, 41.0
Projected Weather: Partly Cloudy 63°

Statistics

All-Time against NY Giants: 29-23-2
Last game against NY Giants: GB 31-13
Last 10 games against NY Giants: 6-4

Ticket Prices – Including Fees

Cheapest 2 Tickets €600 ($587.66) Per Ticket
Cheapest 4 Tickets €692 ($677.77) Per Ticket
Most Expensive 2 Tickets €1,494 ($1,463.27) Per Ticket
Most Expensive 4 Tickets €1,183 ($1,158.67) Per Ticket
Ticket Prices as of 10/06/2022 on StubHub

Players to Watch

Green Bay Offense: WR Allen Lazard (6REC, 116YDS in Week 4)
NY Giants Offense: RB Saquon Barkley (463YDS, 5.5AVG, 2TD in 2022)
Green Bay Defense: LB Quay Walker (26TOT, 1FF in 2022)
NY Giants Defense: LB Kayvon Thibodeaux (4TOT, 1FR in 2022)

    Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) celebrates ahead of New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones, left, after catching a pass during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
    Green Bay Packers’ Allen Lazard reacts after catching a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)
    New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) reacts against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
    New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) warms up before playing against the Chicago Bears in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) on the field prior to the start of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
    Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) in action against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
    New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) reacts against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
    New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) during an NFL preseason football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022 in East Rutherford, N.J. The Giants won 25-22. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)

Injuries (O=Out, D=Doubtful, Q=Questionable, P=Probable)

Green Bay: DT Devonte Wyatt (Q), S Tariq Carpenter (Q), S Adrian Amos (Q), WR Sammy Watkins (O), LB Krys Barnes (O), RB Kylin Hill (O).

NY Giants: WR Kenny Golladay (O), LB Azeez Ojulari (O), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (O), WR Sterling Shepard (O), QB Tyrod Taylor (O), DE Leonard Williams (Q), WR Kadarius Toney (O), C Nick Gates (O)

For the latest Packers news, join Local 5’s Burke Griffin for Locker Room every Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. at the Radisson Hotel and Conference enter in the Cedar and Sage Restaurant.

For the latest Packers interviews, join Local 5’s Kyle Malzhan for In The Zone .

Community Policy