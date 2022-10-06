ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
William Shatner says his trip to space on Blue Origin 'felt like a funeral': 'It was among the strongest feelings of grief I have ever encountered'

Going to space has proven to be a dark experience for William Shatner, both literally and figuratively. In his new book, "Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder," the actor, known for portraying Captain Kirk in "Star Trek," says he experienced profound sadness on his trip to space with Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin last October.
Captain's log: William Shatner experienced 'strongest feelings of grief' from space trip

For William Shatner, one of the biggest feelings he felt during his trip to space last year was grief. The 91-year-old actor, famous for playing Capt. James Kirk in Star Trek, reflected on his actual space journey in a book titled Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder, which was released on Tuesday. Once he and his other crew members made it out into space, Shatner described the view of space as a "cold, dark, black emptiness," unlike the mystery and majestic view he was expecting to see, according to Variety.
Watch Remi Wolf’s Soulful Performance of ‘Liz’ on ‘Fallon’

Remi Wolf stopped by The Tonight Show to showcase her bluesy song “Liz” alongside a backing band. The track, off the singer’s debut LP Juno, got a lively vibe with Wolf giving an impassioned vocal performance. Juno, Wolf’s first full-length album, dropped late last year. The deluxe edition of the album, released in June, features four new tracks, including “Cake” and her single “Michael.” “I wanted the new songs featured on the Juno deluxe album to act as bookends to the writing process of the Juno era of my life,” Wolf explained in a statement. “‘Fired’ and ‘Sugar’ were both written right before I started...
Wordle #477 Answer, Hints and Clues for Sunday, October 9 Game

Wordle has become a cultural phenomenon in the past year as players test their knowledge of the English language. Some days the answer can come easily, whilst on others people can be pushed to the limit as they try and solve the brain teaser. Fortunately, Newsweek is on hand to help those who might be stuck trying to solve today's puzzle.
