For William Shatner, one of the biggest feelings he felt during his trip to space last year was grief. The 91-year-old actor, famous for playing Capt. James Kirk in Star Trek, reflected on his actual space journey in a book titled Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder, which was released on Tuesday. Once he and his other crew members made it out into space, Shatner described the view of space as a "cold, dark, black emptiness," unlike the mystery and majestic view he was expecting to see, according to Variety.

