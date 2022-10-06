ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Look: Denver Broncos Cheerleader's Racy Photo Went Viral

On Thursday night, the Denver Broncos fell to the Indianapolis Colts in overtime by a final score of 12-9. It was an abysmal effort from both teams as they failed to score a touchdown in regulation or overtime. Unfortunately, there wasn't much to cheer for from the home team fans and cheerleading squad.
DENVER, CO
Broncos Wide Receiver Furious With Russell Wilson After Loss

Thursday was a frustrating night for everyone involved with the Denver Broncos organization. K.J. Hamler was particularly upset after the ugly 12-9 overtime loss to the Colts came to a close. The third-year wide receiver was wide open on a slant for what could have been the game-winning touchdown on...
NFL
Aaron Rodgers not happy with talk in Packers' locker room

LONDON -- Aaron Rodgers heard the talk even before someone relayed what Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander said in the locker room after Sunday's upset loss to the New York Giants. And he didn't like. Alexander, the Pro Bowl cornerback, said he wasn't worried about the defense despite its...
GREEN BAY, WI
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
College Football Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today

A college football coach not named Bryan Harsin could be losing his job with a loss this Saturday. Per college football insider Bruce Feldman, Louisville's Scott Satterfield is on the hot seat. Feldman notes the Louisville athletic director has Satterfield's back. Major Louisville boosters do not, though. Satterfield could be...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Ben Simmons Roasted After Horrible Offensive Performance

Ben Simmons is struggling in Brooklyn. Ben Simmons was supposed to be a huge pick-up for the Brooklyn Nets. After all, he is one of the best defensive players in the league, and when he’s playing confidently, he can do big numbers on offense. After taking some time off to get his head right, Simmons is back on the floor in the preseason, and so far, he has been bad.
BROOKLYN, NY
Cowboys Announce More Brutal Injury News

Veteran offensive lineman Jason Peters suffered a chest injury during Thursday's practice and is now doubtful for Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. It's possible he could miss the next couple weeks of action, including his return to Philadelphia in Week 6, per Cowboys insider Todd Archer.
NFL
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
Raiders add former Chiefs player heading into MNF showdown

The Las Vegas Raiders recently signed a former Chiefs player right before heading into the two teams’ Monday Night Football matchup. From 2014 to 2017, Albert Wilson was a receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs. He finished his career s a Chief with 1,500 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in four years. Wilsons’ best year as a pro was in 2017 with the Chiefs, when he finished with 554 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Shannon Sharpe Reveals Score Prediction For Cowboys-Rams Game

Usually Shannon Sharpe can be relied on pretty easily to pick against the Dallas Cowboys in a game - especially when they're the underdog. But he's making an exception this weekend. Ahead of the Cowboys' big late-afternoon game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sharpe is picking America's Team. During today's...
NFL

