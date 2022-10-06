Read full article on original website
Related
WDAM-TV
William Carey Inaugural Ceremony: Welcoming Dr. Ben Burnett
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Monday, Oct. 10, William Carey University officially welcomed its 10th president, Dr. Ben Burnett, during its inaugural ceremony. Burnett said he was thankful to share this special day with those who mean the most - family, friends, faculty, staff and students. “I get to share it...
WDAM-TV
USM hosts first Powwow in nearly a decade
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An event celebrating traditional Native-American culture returned to the USM campus Saturday. The Southern Miss Powwow was held at Spirit Park Saturday. It was the first time in nearly 10 years that the university had hosted the event. For several years, it took place at Hinton...
Comments / 0