WR CeeDee Lamb a surprise add to Cowboys injury report Thursday

Only two Cowboys missed Thursday’s practice, according to the official injury report. One of those players was expected to be there. One was not, but all parties involved are adamant that there’s nothing to worry about.

Of the nine other names on the list, all carried either the same status or an upgrade over Wednesday’ report.

Quarterback Dak Prescott was working off to the side again with Britt Brown, the team’s director of rehabilitation. Head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters prior to the session that he was still working on his hand strength as it pertains to gripping a football. He was seen holding a ball while going through a series of movements with Brown.

“He’s getting better,” McCarthy confirmed.

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, however, was a surprise add to the DNP column. Lamb did not participate Thursday due to what technically classified as “a groin injury.” The third-year wideout promised that he is fine, though, telling media members that his GPS numbers were too high Wednesday, resulting in a Thursday of stretching and resistance-cord work.

“We’re good,” Lamb said. “I don’t want to scare nobody.”

See below for updates on cornerback Jourdan Lewis, tight end Jake Ferguson, DT Quinton Bohanna, safety Donovan Wilson and others. With the Rams being on the west coast, their injury report has not yet been updated.