Bahamas-based cryptocurrency exchange FTX announced it would be teaming up with Visa to roll out crypto debit cards across 40 new countries. FTX successfully introduced a Visa debit card in the US earlier this year and will now be focussing the rollout on South America, Europe, and Asia. These debit cards enable the owner to pay for goods and services just like a card linked to a bank account, except payments will be taken in cryptocurrency. As Visa operates with 80 million merchants globally, this will prove to be beneficial for both parties.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 1 DAY AGO