Top 5 Binance Launchpool Tokens Below $30M Market Cap to Watch in October 2022
You’ve likely heard of both Binance Launchpad and Binance Launchpool. Both platforms aim to assist the cryptocurrency ecosystem by giving all Binance users early access to promising crypto tokens that returns a significant profit. Comprehensive details on both platforms are found here. Binance Launchpool has a growing total market capitalization of $582,609,059 and a total trading volume of $77,374,010.
Top 5 Avalanche Ecosystem Tokens Below $20M Market Cap to Keep on Your Radar in Q4 2022
Avalanche’s open-source technology boasts nearly instantaneous transaction finality. It was developed for the scale of global banking and is described in the Avalanche Documentation as ideal for establishing decentralized applications and business blockchain installations. With top players in the avalanche ecosystem, such as Dai, Avax, ChainLink, and Frax, the total market capitalization is at $87,372,123,859 and a total trading volume of $24,562,480,060.
This Indigenous People’s Day Sees Cryptocurrency Markets Trending Downward
At $931 billion right now on this day dedicated to indigenous people, the market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies is down by 1.42% from yesterday. Bitcoin fell below $20k after holding largely stable over the weekend, and Ethereum is fighting to maintain a price above $1,300. The good news is that trading volume increased noticeably on Monday, with ETHUSD’s volume increasing by 51% and BTCUSD’s volume increasing by 45% over the course of a day. Let’s examine any significant news that has an impact on the prices today.
Chinese Investors Craze For Oryen Network Over Tamadoge And Big Eyes Coin
A big rush among Chinese investors to purchase Oryen network (ORY), Tamadoge (TAMA), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has surprised many, but these Chinese investors seem to be ahead of the curve. An investigation into each respective whitepaper and roadmap shows three fearsome protocols. Oryen Network (ORY) Leading is Oryen....
Uniglo.io (GLO) Heats Up With Price Surge, Brings Other DAOs Uniswap (UNI) And Lido DAO (LDO) To Sweat
Price action for Uniglo has been gathering a ton of attention recently. It’s still available in presale and gives those early investors who take the plunge a huge range of upsides to enjoy a token that is continuing to thrive despite current market conditions. Uniglo gives these investors a range of fundamentals that outpace much of the rest of the crypto market and could go on to rival the gains of Uniswap and Lido DAO in the coming months.
CZ Fast Action Saves Binance Smart Chain, Oryen Network Team Grateful For Fast Action As Presale Remains Unaffected
This week Binance Smart Chain suffered a severe hack, with over $500 million stolen. Fortunately, CZ (Changpeng Zhao) coordinated an organized rescue mission, halting the attack and curtailing further losses. CZ showed commendable dedication to the Binance community, staying up late into the night and posting updates on Twitter. All 21 validators were in contact to update and firm up security, performing an exemplary example of how to act in a crypto crisis.
FTX Partners With Visa For Crypto Debit Card, Uniglo.io Deflationary Tokenomics Would Make Suitable Payment Token
Bahamas-based cryptocurrency exchange FTX announced it would be teaming up with Visa to roll out crypto debit cards across 40 new countries. FTX successfully introduced a Visa debit card in the US earlier this year and will now be focussing the rollout on South America, Europe, and Asia. These debit cards enable the owner to pay for goods and services just like a card linked to a bank account, except payments will be taken in cryptocurrency. As Visa operates with 80 million merchants globally, this will prove to be beneficial for both parties.
