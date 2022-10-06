Read full article on original website
NorthShore Health Centers expands endocrinology team, offering expert, affordable care for diabetes and more
According to the CDC, more than 37 million Americans – or about one in 10, have diabetes. For the vast majority of those cases, its type 2, which children, teens, and adults of all ages can develop. It’s often called a silent epidemic, and NorthShore Health Centers is committed to providing the care and resources around the community to address it.
Franciscan Health Diabetes Prevention Program sets participants up for healthy lifestyle success
When Tom Swedenberg learned he was pre-diabetic, he wanted to be proactive, not only for himself, but for his family. The 62-year-old Michigan City man and his high school sweetheart recently celebrated 43 years of marriage and have two grown children. When his doctor told him he needed to lose...
Northwest Health – Porter Offers $50 Heart Scan: Calcium Scoring Screening
Northwest Health – Porter now offers a $50 heart scan. The heart scan is a noninvasive, painless cardiac calcium scoring scan that measures the extent of plaque buildup in the coronary arteries. The 30-minute procedure can help predict coronary events such as heart attacks, as well as assist with detecting heart disease in the early stages.
Lake County Parks and Recreation Fall Fest 2022
Lake County Parks and Recreation held its 44th annual Fall Fest at Buckley Homestead County Park in Lowell, Indiana on October 9, 2022. The fun-filled fest offers its guests activities from horse and pony rides, hay rides, pumpkin painting, candle making and so much more. Admission to the Fall Fest...
LaPorte County Rural Broadband Task Force Spotlights Successes and Planned Expansion
Group photo from left to right: Patrick Wheeler - Chief Technology Officer, Surf Internet, Justin Kiel - President, Town of LaCrosse, Scott Sears - President & CEO, KVREMC, Dave Wojcik - Vice President of Sales and Business Development, NEO Networks, Sheila Matias - Board of Commissioners President, Rich Mrozinski - Board of Commissioners Vice President, Tony Rodriguez - Dir., LPC Office of Community & Economic Development, Kevin McGuire - CFO & CTO, Michigan City Area Schools, Ty Warner - Executive Director, NIRPC, Mike Ordziejewski - Director, LPC GIS, Mike Schultz - LPC Assessor, and Darlene Hale - LPC Director Information Technology.
10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, October 13 – 16
Continue to welcome the fun of October by joining in one of the many awesome, family-friendly events, community get-togethers, and activities in the Region this weekend. You can relax with coffee and conversation, attend a fall festival, learn about fire safety, and even expand on your entrepreneurial knowledge. Take a...
