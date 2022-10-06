Read full article on original website
Related
dayton247now.com
Kettering Health Foundation exceeds $100 million in allocation funds
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A philanthropic milestone was reached by the Kettering Health Foundation earlier this month when they exceeded $100 million in gifts received and funds distributed. The Kettering Health Foundation was established in 1974 and serves as the financial backbone of the Kettering Health Main Campus, it raises...
dayton247now.com
Walk to end Alzheimer's held at Day Air Ballpark
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Miami Valley Alzheimer's Association hosted its 2022 Dayton Walk to End Alzheimer's on Saturday. The walk is one of more than 600 national walks that annually raises money for Alzheimer's and other dementia research, and allows the Alzheimer's association to provide free care and support services to local families.
dayton247now.com
Miami Valley Meals to host turkey giveaway for families in need Nov. 23
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Miami Valley Meals will host its third annual turkey takeaway event for those in need across the Miami Valley. The event will be presented by The Feast of Giving and will be held Wednesday, Nov 23. This community event has served more than 7,000 guests yearly since 2009.
dayton247now.com
Governor DeWine visits Dayton, tours Esther Price and Greene County Career Center
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Monday, October 10, Governor Mike DeWine visited the Miami Valley, touring the Esther Price Candies Company. "Last Friday was Manufacturers Day so Fran and I travelled around the state and thought we'd continue it one more day and end here in Dayton, with a company that's been known in Dayton for decades. I remember my grandmother always wanted Esther Price candy, and we love it, so we thought this would be a place to go and watch a little manufacturing of some great products you can eat," said Gov. DeWine.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dayton247now.com
City of Beavercreek asking input on naming new park
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) -- Residents are being asked on the name of a new park that will be built in the city of Beavercreek. The brand-new 148-acre park along Grange Hall Road, between Patterson and Shakertown Roads, will be the biggest park in the city, according to Beavercreek's Park, Recreation and Culture Division.
dayton247now.com
Dayton Fire hockey team raises money for Deputy Matthew Yates scholarship funds
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) --- First responders across Miami Valley hit the ice in Springfield to former deputy Matthew Yates and his family. The former Clark County Sheriff's Deputy died in the line of duty in July. Dayton Fire hockey team comprises police officers, firefighters, paramedics, and military members. Patrick Holland,...
dayton247now.com
Exhibit by Ukrainian artists on display in Springboro
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WKEF) -- Springboro Gallery hosts its "Artists United by Hope for Ukraine" exhibit on Sunday. The exhibit is the featured show in the Springboro Performing Arts Center's Art Gallery located at 115 Wright Station Way in Springboro. The exhibit includes fine art works by Ukrainian artists from the...
dayton247now.com
Kettering community continues to deal with mail theft
KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Kettering community is still dealing with mail theft. The most recent mail theft happened just this past weekend. We spoke with police and residents about how they're working to stop it from happening in the future. “If there's anything really important, we leave a note...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dayton247now.com
Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse reopens at new location
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse has opened at its new location downtown. The iconic steakhouse recently moved from its spot on 7th and Walnut streets. The new space is at the Foundry near Fountain Square. Local 12 got a peek inside Saturday before the first dinner. "I started to...
dayton247now.com
DeWine orders flags lowered for National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on all public buildings and grounds throughout the state from sunrise to sunset on Sunday in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation will host a virtual broadcast to...
dayton247now.com
Scrap pile fire in West Carrollton still being monitored
WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A large fire involving recycled materials on Sunday is still being observed by fire agencies, and now the Environmental Protection Agency is investigating any environmental impacts it may cause. The fire happened at about 12:30 p.m. at Cohen Recycling, on Farmersville-West Carrollton Road. In total,...
dayton247now.com
One listed in critical condition after motorcycle crash in Darke County
DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Law enforcement and emergency crews responded to an accident involving a motorcycle Saturday afternoon. A 2006 Chevy cargo van driven by Felipe Bastida, 51, of Dayton was northbound on Red River West Grove Road when he attempted to make a left turn into a private drive, and was hit by a 1983 Honda Magna driven by David Barga, 27, of Bradford, according to Darke County Sheriff's Office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dayton247now.com
Brief warm up before much needed rain arrives
DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- Temps will start off a bit warmer to kick off the week. We are waking up to the lower 40s with a few clouds before the 70s make their return this afternoon. Clearer skies arrive by the end of the day, too!. We are anticipating our...
dayton247now.com
Shelby County man flown to hospital after two vehicle crash
SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle injury crash on Saturday. The crash happened at about 9:30 a.m. on State Route 66 in Loramie Township, Shelby County, north of Russia Versailles Road, according to a news release. A 2003 Ford F-250 traveling northbound drove...
dayton247now.com
Marauders host Fort Valley State for Homecoming
WILBERFORCE, OHIO (WKEF) - Saturday was part of Homecoming Weekend at Central State University, with Marauders football hosting Fort Valley State. The lead would go back-and-forth in the first half, but the Wildcats made plays to take a 22-14 halftime lead, and they held onto that momentum for a 32-17 win.
Comments / 0