Read full article on original website
Related
wdhn.com
Little Miss National Peanut Festival 2022 crowned
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Young pageant queens from all over the Wiregrass took to the stage Saturday night. Trying to be crowned Little Miss National Peanut Festival and at the end of the competition, it was Harper Kate Wilks who took home the crown. She was Little Miss Geneva...
Busy Bee announces new Panhandle location
BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Busy Bee has announced Holmes County will soon be home to one of its travel plazas. According to our media partner, the Holmes County Advertiser, this Busy Bee is expected to be one of the largest owned by Lucas and Elizabeth Waring. The owners are spending $1.8 million on nearly 12 […]
Radio Ink
Trucks and Cash Headed to Southwest Florida
IHeartMedia Panama City and iHeartMedia Tallahassee announced today that “iHeartMedia Operation Storm Relief,” a supply drive to benefit victims of Hurricane Ian, collected items filling multiple semi-truck trailers that were provided by Pepsi/Refreshment Services. The drive was held at a local Super Walmart on Thursday October 6th in...
holmescounty.news
Busy Bee destination travel plaza is coming to Bonifay
Once a bustling truck stop town, Bonifay will soon get a reboot as a place tourists and truckers look forward to making a pit stop. Gone are the days of service stations where an attendant would pump gas and squeegee bugs off the windshield. Today, it’s about modern amenities, gourmet food and beverages, sparkling clean restrooms and a copious amount of fuel pumps. Busy Bee offers just that.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdhn.com
Wiregrass rescue units honor the life of Don Parrish
COWARTS, Ala. (WDHN) — Sunday afternoon EMS, fire crews, and law enforcement from throughout the wiregrass did something very special to honor the life of a longtime community servant Don Parrish. Parrish suffered a medical emergency before the ambulance he was driving crashed and burned. Don Parrish passed away...
mypcblife.com
Know Your Minister: Ethan Jago, 5 Bridges Church
I grew up in a culture where it was frowned upon to ask hard questions. As the son of a pastor, I knew all the right answers to the right questions, but every other response outside of that box was simply: just have faith. This mentality is what led me to a rehearsed faith that simply imitated my parent’s and surrounding church members’ faith. Sadly, this seems to be a common theme amongst many today. There are churchgoers who don’t know why they believe what they believe. There are also former churchgoers who have left their faith to find other answers. By the grace of God, I’ve learned over time that God’s Word is sufficient and so many of the tough questions I had back then have answers.
mypanhandle.com
News 13: Pet Adoption Option: Dexter
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Dexter, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week!. This beautiful hound mix is about a year old. He is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay County Animal Control...
mypanhandle.com
Moisture rises and rain will return
PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — High pressure keeps the rain away for just another day, but a more moist pattern greets the Panhandle this week. Tuesday humidity increases a touch, but overhead conditions will remain dry for Northwest Florida. Isolated chances for a shower or storm may be possible overnight, but more significant rainfall won’t be recorded until Wednesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJHG-TV
St. Andrews Slice House takes pizza to a new level
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tucked away in a little side street off Beck Avenue in St. Andrews sits a pizza joint doing things a little bit differently. It’s easy to miss St. Andrews Slice House, but as they say, some of the best food comes from the most unpretentious places. That’s the case for Slice House, a hole in the wall pizza joint right off Beck Ave.
Bay Sheriff: ‘We are officially out of the bonfire business’
ED. NOTE: This story was updated with a Thursday morning statement from Bay District Schools. LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Sheriff Tommy Ford has responded after the agency accidentally caused an explosion at a bonfire during Mosley High School’s homecoming. “Tonight, there was an incident at Mosley High School where the annual homecoming bonfire exploded. […]
Florida High School Bonfire Ignition Causes HUGE Explosion
A bonfire at a high school was caught on video as it exploded, sending shrapnel and pallets nearly 20 feet high in the air. The explosion took place last Wednesday at the A. Crawford Mosley High School annual bonfire in Lynn Haven, Florida, according to the Bay County Sheriff's Office.
WJHG-TV
Panama City street will be getting a makeover
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - City leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony for the first phase of a construction project for Cherry Street Wednesday morning. The first phase of the project is being funded by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection State Revolving Fund and the Bay County Infrastructure Surtax. Panama...
RELATED PEOPLE
wtvy.com
Child tumbles from second floor window of Dothan apartment
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A small child fell from the second story window of a Dothan apartment on Saturday afternoon. The 4-year-old was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. She tumbled an estimated at 20 feet at Henry Green Apartments, a housing community near downtown Dothan.
fosterfollynews.net
WestPoint Home Bed & Bath Factory Outlet in Chipley, Florida Offers Huge 5-Day-Long Warehouse Sale With 50% Off Everything
WestPoint Home Bed & Bath Factory Outlet in Downtown Chipley, Florida presents the Fall 2022 Warehouse Sale, featuring 50% off everything, and 60% off clearance items, from October 6 through October 10, 2022. 1414 Main Street just a mile north of I-10 in Downtown Chipley, right next door to Javier’s...
WATCH: Fire contained after explosion at Mosley homecoming
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An explosion inside a bonfire was not part of the festivities at Mosley High School’s Homecoming Wednesday night. District leaders said the explosion was caused from inside the fire and was immediately contained by deputies and firefighters. The school has this event every year and used the same procedures to […]
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for October 7-9, 2022
Michael Moore, 51, Marianna, Florida: Burglary, harassment/stalking: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. James Williams, 56, Bascom, Florida: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Patrick Picardy, 47, Campbellton, Florida: Habitual driving while license suspended or revoked, leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, failure to...
wdhn.com
Laser light pointed toward Ft. Rucker helicopters
GENEVA Co., Ala. (WDHN) . Geneva County officials say they have received additional calls from a person or persons shining lasers at military helicopters flying over rural areas. Following a joint operation with the Geneva and Dale county sheriff’s offices, along. with state officials, Kevin Neslund, of Slocomb was...
Alabama couple charged with chemical endangerment of children
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan couple has been arrested for chemical endangerment of five children, according to the Dothan Police Department. On October 6, the Dothan Police Department was made aware of possible illegal drug activity at a residence on the 1200 block of Southland Drive. DPD officers and investigators went to the residence […]
One dead, more injured in fiery ambulance crash in Alabama
A fiery crash involving an Alabama ambulance Thursday left one person dead and others injured, a television station reported. WSFA-TV reported that Don Parrish, who worked with Pilcher Ambulance, was killed when the ambulance left the road, struck a tree and burst into flames. Parrish reportedly was retired from the...
Comments / 0