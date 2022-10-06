Read full article on original website
Multiple departments respond to Dayton carryout fire
According to Huber Heights dispatch, a fire broke out at Khan's Drive-in and Carryout at 2714 Valley Pike around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday.
Miami Valley Meals to host turkey giveaway for families in need Nov. 23
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Miami Valley Meals will host its third annual turkey takeaway event for those in need across the Miami Valley. The event will be presented by The Feast of Giving and will be held Wednesday, Nov 23. This community event has served more than 7,000 guests yearly since 2009.
4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio
If you live in the beautiful state of Ohio and you absolutely love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving truly delicious food made with high-quality and fresh ingredients, all while also providing a nicely designed space with amazing atmosphere.
Governor DeWine visits Dayton, tours Esther Price and Greene County Career Center
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Monday, October 10, Governor Mike DeWine visited the Miami Valley, touring the Esther Price Candies Company. "Last Friday was Manufacturers Day so Fran and I travelled around the state and thought we'd continue it one more day and end here in Dayton, with a company that's been known in Dayton for decades. I remember my grandmother always wanted Esther Price candy, and we love it, so we thought this would be a place to go and watch a little manufacturing of some great products you can eat," said Gov. DeWine.
City of Beavercreek asking input on naming new park
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) -- Residents are being asked on the name of a new park that will be built in the city of Beavercreek. The brand-new 148-acre park along Grange Hall Road, between Patterson and Shakertown Roads, will be the biggest park in the city, according to Beavercreek's Park, Recreation and Culture Division.
$40 million Hocking Hills State Park Lodge officially opens
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Built on the site of the previous lodge that burned down in 2016, the new Hocking Hills State Park Lodge has officially opened. The nearly 74,000-square-foot lodge has 81 guest rooms available for visitors as well as an event space for around 230 people, a cafe, indoor and outdoor pools, and hot tubs.
Ohio State-Iowa game time announced
Ohio State and Iowa will kick off at noon on October 22. The Buckeyes will host the Hawkeyes for Ohio State's seventh game of the season. Ohio State is 6-0 heading into a bye week. The team is coming off a 49-20 win over Michigan State. Iowa is 3-3 this...
Fire crews expected to stay on scene much of the night following fire in West Carrollton
WEST CARROLLTON — A fire at a scrap yard in West Carrollton has been burning now for several hours since Sunday afternoon. Firefighters from several departments remain on scene trying to put out the fire at the Cohen Recycling on Farmersville-West Carrollton Road. They are also warning people to...
Resurrecting the Springfield, Ohio burying grounds
The cemetery has gone by many names in the past, but most people in the region might know it as the Columbia Street Cemetery, since that is the road that it currently sits on. But originally, it was simply called the Springfield Burying Grounds. “When the first burial happens in...
Marauders host Fort Valley State for Homecoming
WILBERFORCE, OHIO (WKEF) - Saturday was part of Homecoming Weekend at Central State University, with Marauders football hosting Fort Valley State. The lead would go back-and-forth in the first half, but the Wildcats made plays to take a 22-14 halftime lead, and they held onto that momentum for a 32-17 win.
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Cheerleader Video
Ohio State is dominant both in football and in cheerleading. The Buckeyes improved to 6-0 on the season with Saturday afternoon's blowout win over Michigan State. Ohio State is looking like arguably the favorite for the national championship through the season's first 1.5 months. Off the field, the Buckeyes' cheerleaders...
Dayton football gets shut out for the first time in over 500 games
INDIANAPOLIS — The Dayton Flyers got shut out Saturday afternoon against the Butler Bulldogs, 31-0. It’s the first time a Dayton football team has been held scoreless in 502 games. The last time UD went without a point in a football game was against Marshall on October 16,...
Ohio Task Force 1 returning home after Hurricane Ian missions
VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Ohio Task Force 1 was officially demobilized Sunday morning, and will be returning home after conducting missions in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian along Florida’s Gulf Coast. The 84-member urban search and rescue team rescued a handful of people from situations, evacuated dozens of people...
Teenage girl critically injured in Franklin Park shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — At least one teenager was shot at Franklin Park on the near east side Monday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police said the shooting happened around 3:20 p.m. A dispatcher said several teens were fighting at the park when shots were fired. A teenage...
Buckeyes Win Big at Michigan State, Roll into Bye Week
WKEF - Ohio State football will enter its bye week at 6-0, following a 49-20 victory Saturday at Michigan State. C.J. Stroud threw an interception that was returned for a Spartan touchdown in the first quarter, but he would excel through the course of the game, totaling 361 yards and six touchdown passes. TreVeyon Henderson added 118 rushing yards and another score.
C.J. Stroud named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week after Michigan State win
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Big Ten recognized Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud following Ohio State's 49-20 win over Michigan State. Stroud was 21 of 26 for 361 yards with six touchdowns Saturday. The Big Ten said he became the first quarterback in conference history to throw at least...
Homecoming Elegy: What the People in J.D. Vance's Hometown of Middletown, Ohio Really Think of Him
We went to Middletown's homecoming game to talk to Middies about what J.D. Vance means to their town's reputation.
Ohio State moves to No. 2 after Michigan State win
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Buckeyes moved up to No. 2 in the Associated Press college football poll after five weeks at No. 3. Ohio State leapfrogged Alabama, who fell two spots after a narrow win over Texas A&M. C.J. Stroud tied a school record with six touchdown passes...
Dayton man pleads guilty to leading troopers on a 3-county pursuit
A Dayton man who led law enforcement on a three-county chase before being apprehended by a K-9 unit has entered pleas of guilty. Michael Ware Jr., 28, appeared Friday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman. He was indicted in April for receiving stolen property, a...
4 Great Seafood Places in Ohio
There is no doubt that Ohio is a wonderful state and that it has a lot to offer. Besides charming cities and lots of outdoor activities to choose from, there are also a lot of amazing restaurants to choose from. If you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four fantastic seafood places in Ohio that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh ingredients.
