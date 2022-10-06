Read full article on original website
North Carolina's David Ford nearly breaks course record at iconic Seminole
JUNO BEACH, Fla. – David Ford has logged many memorable rounds in his young but accolade-laden amateur career. His round Monday at iconic Seminole Golf Club, though, has likely trumped them all. The North Carolina sophomore was not long removed from signing the scorecard for his incredible 10-under 62...
USC's Tuli Tuipulotu named Pac-12 Football Defensive Player of the Week
Tuli Tuipulotu is quickly becoming one of the best defensive lineman in the nation. After a stellar sophomore campaign in 2021, Tuipulotu has raised his game this season - and Saturday's performance against Washington State was the latest example. Tuipulotu had four tackles for loss and three ...
New-look Oklahoma State with plenty to prove at Seminole
JUNO BEACH, Fla. – After a long day of traveling and practice, Oklahoma State senior Dillon Stewart fired up his laptop Saturday night in his Florida hotel room to catch former teammate Eugenio Chacarra vie for his first professional victory at the LIV Thailand event. With he and the rest of the Cowboys getting their first look at Seminole Golf Club the next morning in preparation for this week’s Jackson T. Stephen Cup, Stewart fell asleep mid-round, only to wake up around 3:30 a.m. ET for the final few holes as Chacarra put the finishing touches on his maiden title.
Ten players earn LPGA Tour cards at the Epson Tour Championship
Ten players earned their LPGA Tour cards for the 2023 season on Sunday, following the conclusion of the Epson Tour Championship, the finale of the LPGA’s development tour. Thailand’s Jaravee Boonchant won the finale, her first Epson Tour win. With the win and $37,500 paycheck, the 23-year-old jumped from No. 36 to No. 12 in the Ascensus Race for the Card. While it wasn’t enough for her to crack the top 10, the jump does earn her an exemption into the LPGA’s Q-Series in December.
Tony Romo teams with 6'10 junior to qualify for first USGA championship
Tony Romo has qualified for his first USGA Championship. Partnering with 17-year-old Texas commit Tommy Morrison, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback punched his ticket to next year’s U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship, which will be held May 20-24 at Kiawah’s Ocean Course. Romo and Morrison shot a best-ball, 9-under...
Shriners Children's Open payout: Tom Kim cashes in big with Vegas win
Tom Kim earned his second PGA Tour victory in his last four starts, claiming the Shriners Children's Open. After collecting $1.314 million in his maiden victory at the Wyndham Championship, the regular-season finale for 2021-22, Kim earned even more in his first start to the new season. Here is the...
Highlights: Epson Tour Championship, Round 4
Watch the highlights from the final round of the Epson Tour Championship, where the top-10 finishers on the money list earned 2023 LPGA Tour cards. Hailey Hunter gathered reactions from the weekend in Daytona Beach.
