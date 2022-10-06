JUNO BEACH, Fla. – After a long day of traveling and practice, Oklahoma State senior Dillon Stewart fired up his laptop Saturday night in his Florida hotel room to catch former teammate Eugenio Chacarra vie for his first professional victory at the LIV Thailand event. With he and the rest of the Cowboys getting their first look at Seminole Golf Club the next morning in preparation for this week’s Jackson T. Stephen Cup, Stewart fell asleep mid-round, only to wake up around 3:30 a.m. ET for the final few holes as Chacarra put the finishing touches on his maiden title.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO