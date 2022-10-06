Read full article on original website
Art Festival Weekend in Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Saturday, the Art Festival took over Main Street. Over 60 local artists got a chance to share their art with the community. The Artist Expo included live demonstrations, interactive art, and the installation of 19 new “Art on the Corner” sculptures from regional artists.
Tuesday cold front kicks up the wind, but cooling will be small
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - This week will be uneventful overall, even with a cold front that tracks through Colorado on Tuesday. The cold front is likely to be a dry front for our area. An east-to-west upslope wind could bring rain and snow on the high peaks to areas along and east of the Continental Divide - including, perhaps, around Denver. A north-to-south wind blowing into the Western Slope will carry cooler, drier air into our area. We aren’t likely to get the rain, but temperatures are still likely to take a tumble for us. That temperature tumble will be most noticeable in the nights and mornings.
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Chin and Wink’
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Chin and Wink!. We don’t have just one pet of the week for you this week, but two! Chin and Wink are four-year-old toy Poodle sisters. The two are pretty shy at first as they are under socialized, however; they are very sweet once they become comfortable in their surroundings.
Police Looking for Colorado Music Festival Bandits
When you think of the often quiet mountain town of Telluride, Colorado, you typically don't associate it with crime. Telluride is known for being a sort of upper-class getaway for celebrities, a ski town, and the host of huge musical events like the Blues and Brews Festival. However, a recent...
Colorado mountain destination dubbed one of 'best small cities' in America
One Colorado mountain city recently got a nod in the annual Condé Naste Traveler Readers' Choice Awards, ranked as one of the 'best small cities' in the country. Found in the 2nd place spot on the list of 10 destinations around the country was Aspen, Colorado. The publication gave this resort town a shoutout for the great dining, ample outdoor recreation opportunities, and how it's home to plenty of great places to stay.
MotoMinded Relocates to Mesa County
MotoMinded LLC, a small but efficient company with a passion for imaging, designing, and producing quality products for motorcycles, has announced its relocation from Colorado Springs to Mesa County. MotoMinded specializes in manufacturing LED lighting and mounts for motorcycles. The company utilizes several advanced manufacturing techniques to produce products in-house...
State shuts down only West Slope psych hospital
Complaints about care of children, safety concerns prompt closure. Colorado’s new Behavioral Health Administration shut down part of the Western Slope’s only psychiatric hospital on Sept. 28 in response to complaints about the quality and safety of the care it gives teenagers and kids as young as seven.
Joint Task Force Executes Drug Bust In Rifle, Colorado Area
Months of investigation and coordination culminated in a mass execution of arrest and search warrants last week in the Rifle, Colorado area. The Rifle Police Department shares that investigators from the TRIDENT/TAG Join Task Force led an investigation of cocaine distribution in Garfield County, primarily in the Rifle area, and the warrants were executed on October 5th. Officers seized over 1.4 pounds of cocaine, 3 firearms, and over $39,000 dollars in cash.
Grand Junction High Speed Chase Captured On Video Ends Suddenly At Walmart
The end of a recent high-speed chase in Grand Junction was captured on video and the ending could have been a whole lot worse. The video was captured taken by a guy 25 feet in the air on a scissor lift who says he "almost filmed my own death." Lights,...
Early morning rollover on 6 and 50
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - In the early hours on Sunday, October 9, 2022, a Budget van carrying lemonade and other items was traveling westbound on Highway 6 and 50 near 19 Road when it rolled. At approximately 3 a.m., the van began leaving the roadway when the driver overcorrected,...
Shots Fired As Bear Attacks Colorado Man in His Backyard: 'Be Vigilant'
The man had injuries to his hand and arm. "This is an unfortunate reminder that we need to be vigilant and 'bear aware' at all times," said a wildlife officer.
GJPD responds to early morning shooting
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - At approximately 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to a shooting that took place at the Fishin’ Hole, an adult skilled gaming business. Aaron Frost, age 18, of Grand Junction, CO has been arrested and taken to...
Grand Junction Police Investigate Double Shooting On North Avenue
An arrest has been made in connection with an early morning weekend shooting on North Avenue in Grand Junction. There typically is not a lot of activity on Grand Junction's North Avenue in the middle of the night, but that was not the case this past weekend. Two People Shot...
SHOTS FIRED: Colorado man shoots gun at attacking bear, ends up in hospital
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is on the hunt for a bear that attacked a man on Saturday night in the Garfield County town of New Castle. At about 10:30 PM on Saturday, the victim went into their New Castle backyard after hearing a noise. Upon going outside, a startled bear knocked the victim to the ground. The man used an arm to protect his face, grabbing his gun with his other hand and firing three shots. This scared the bear away.
A new poll indicates Lauren Boebert’s Democratic challenger has a shot. Here’s what the rest of the data says.
The Democrat making a longshot bid to unseat U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in Colorado’s GOP-leaning 3rd Congressional District argued Tuesday that a new internal poll suggesting he has a real shot of beating the Garfield County Republican should draw more attention to the race and support from deep-pocketed national groups that have so far ignored his candidacy.
Colorado sheriff under investigation over support of Boebert
A sheriff is under investigation by the Colorado secretary of state’s office after being accused of violating campaign finance rules in his effort to support Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.). In a letter obtained by The Hill, the Colorado secretary of state’s office confirmed that it launched its probe into...
