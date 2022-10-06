Remi Wolf stopped by The Tonight Show to showcase her bluesy song “Liz” alongside a backing band. The track, off the singer’s debut LP Juno, got a lively vibe with Wolf giving an impassioned vocal performance. Juno, Wolf’s first full-length album, dropped late last year. The deluxe edition of the album, released in June, features four new tracks, including “Cake” and her single “Michael.” “I wanted the new songs featured on the Juno deluxe album to act as bookends to the writing process of the Juno era of my life,” Wolf explained in a statement. “‘Fired’ and ‘Sugar’ were both written right before I started...

MUSIC ・ 27 MINUTES AGO