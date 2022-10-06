Read full article on original website
wvtf.org
Virginia animal shelters welcome more than 260 victims of hurricanes
The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is now caring for more than 700 animals after 45 dogs and cats arrived last week. Communications Director Emily Swecker says the newcomers aren’t available for adoption just yet. “We do hold all of our out-of-state transfer animals for two weeks just to make sure that...
WHSV
OPERATION COMPASSION: Local churches gather supplies to send to Florida following Hurricane Ian
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Hurricane Ian has created billions of dollars in losses, the death toll continues to rise. “Naturally when something like what we have seen in Florida with hurricane Ian happens, our automatic reaction is what can we do to help and I believe that is the case with a lot of the community,” Pastor Joe Slagell of the Harrisonburg church, explained.
WHSV
7-year-old cancer survivor gets ultimate Make-A-Wish day as a Hanover Firefighter
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A dream became a reality Monday for one brave 7-year-old in Hanover County. Javi Guzman anxiously waited for his Make-A-Wish day for months due to the pandemic. Now, he is officially sworn in as the newest and youngest addition to the Hanover County firehouse. “He’s...
PhillyBite
The Best Ice Cream Parlors in Virginia
Carl's Ice Cream in Fredericksburg, Virginia, is a historic ice cream parlor in business since 1947. They feature all-natural ingredients in their ice cream and have been featured on the Food Network as one of America's best ice creams. They are known for their authentic American nostalgic flavors and shakes, and the atmosphere is excellent for family and friends. The shop is a family tradition and serves ice cream with a local feel. Carl Settle's nieces operate the stand, which is still cash only. You can sit on the bench outside once you've placed your order. You can watch people go by while you enjoy your treat. Carl's Ice Cream in Fredericksburg, Virginia, offers three flavors of frozen custard. It is on the National Register of Historic Places and has a loyal following among the locals.
WHSV
Harrisonburg and Rockingham County launch online trail guide
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg and Rockingham County have partnered on a tourism project to create an online trail guide and are hoping to draw more visitors to the area’s many hiking trails. The online guide will be a resource for outdoor enthusiasts. The website was developed using a...
WHSV
HFD reminds residents to plan escape routes in case of fire emergencies
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - October 9 through October 15 is National Fire Prevention Week, and to honor the 100-year anniversary, the Harrisonburg Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association to educate residents on having an escape plan in the event of a fire emergency. “If you...
WHSV
Kits arrive at Augusta County Libraries to help with memory loss
FISHERVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County Libraries have added memory kits to its hub of resources. The kits are designed to help activate memories, build conversations, and to support interactions. Library staff wanted this resource available to serve as a tool of engagement. “We do have patrons both aging and...
WHSV
Texas Inn celebrates anniversary with 87-cent hotdogs
LYNCHBURG & HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Texas Inn has been serving customers since 1935, and to celebrate their 87-year anniversary they are offering “inflation buster” 87-cent hotdogs from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The restaurant was founded in Lynchburg in 1935, and recently opened up a new...
cbs19news
Possibility of "twindemic" this flu season
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Local health officials are calling for a possible "twindemic," which is an abnormally high flu season mixed with COVID outbreaks. UVA Health doctors talked about both viruses in today's weekly health briefing. Hospital Epidemiologist Dr. Costi Sifri said it's time to get your flu shot...
NBC 29 News
Gas prices rising across Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices are rising in Virginia. According to AAA, the average price is currently $3.49 a gallon. That’s up $0.18 from this time last week. The local bargain is Louisa County, where you’ll pay around $3.39. Nationally, AAA says the average is creeping closer...
Virginia men charged with defrauding Parkland school shooter's brother
The head of a Virginia company accused of exploiting immigration detainees seeking bail has now been charged with defrauding the brother of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz.
breezejmu.org
Miss Gay Harrisonburg 25th Anniversary
A new drag queen was crowned miss Gay Harrisonburg on October 1st. Sam Game celebrated with the queens and gained insight on their tight-knit community.
WHSV
Community Health Fair held in Fishersville
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta Health’s Faith Community Nursing program held its first-ever Community Health Fair on Saturday at Bridge Christain Church in Fishersville. The event aimed to connect the Augusta County community to its health resources. “Our goal for this particular event was to try to provide as...
PhillyBite
Virginia's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
Virginia - A Virginia All, You Can Eat Buffet may be the perfect option if you're hungry and looking for a good meal. You'll have no problem finding something delicious with many restaurants to choose from. From Mongolian fare to classic breakfast spreads, you'll be able to find a variety of foods at this type of buffet.
WHSV
New Dayton family-owned restaurant serving up farm to table recipes
DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - Brandon and Belinda Koteita have dreamed of opening a café-style restaurant for years, and now they are the newest business in Dayton. Harvest Table serves items like pastries, coffee, and breakfast sandwiches, along with lunch items like a brisket sandwich and nachos. The Koteitas say...
cbs19news
Candidate's campaign raises concerns about voter intimidation, incorrect information
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A candidate for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives says there have been instances of voter intimidation taking place. Fifth Congressional District Democratic candidate Josh Throneburg says it has been taking place since early voting got underway. In a statement, he says intimidation...
pagevalleynews.com
Bear at Bixler’s
October 10, 1889 — Early last Sunday, in the neighborhood of Bixler’s Ferry, while several boys were going to their rabbit traps they were confronted by a large black bear near Mr. G.W. Sedwick’s, which at first showed signs of fight, but was finally routed and hotly pursued for many hours by a party of men and boys.
pagevalleynews.com
A&P reopens as Super Fresh
October 9, 1986 — A&P’s Luray store will officially reopen today (Thursday) as Super Fresh Food Market. Super Fresh is a wholly- owned subsidiary of the Great Atlantic and Pacific Tea Company (A&P). The store located in the East Luray Shopping Center has been closed since 9 p.m....
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg’s oldest diner busting inflation one hot dog at a time
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Hot diggity dog! Lynchburg’s oldest restaurant is celebrating its 87th anniversary on Tuesday, October 11. Texas Inn or as locals like to say the “T Room” will be celebrating by “busting inflation”, selling 87-cent hotdogs. Hot dogs will be sold from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. with a limit of six per person.
WHSV
Tractor trailer crash caused delays on I-81 S
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Drivers can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash on I-81 S near MM 268. Traffic was backup up 6 miles at one point, and drivers should expect delays in the area.
