Charlottesville, VA

WHSV

OPERATION COMPASSION: Local churches gather supplies to send to Florida following Hurricane Ian

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Hurricane Ian has created billions of dollars in losses, the death toll continues to rise. “Naturally when something like what we have seen in Florida with hurricane Ian happens, our automatic reaction is what can we do to help and I believe that is the case with a lot of the community,” Pastor Joe Slagell of the Harrisonburg church, explained.
HARRISONBURG, VA
PhillyBite

The Best Ice Cream Parlors in Virginia

Carl's Ice Cream in Fredericksburg, Virginia, is a historic ice cream parlor in business since 1947. They feature all-natural ingredients in their ice cream and have been featured on the Food Network as one of America's best ice creams. They are known for their authentic American nostalgic flavors and shakes, and the atmosphere is excellent for family and friends. The shop is a family tradition and serves ice cream with a local feel. Carl Settle's nieces operate the stand, which is still cash only. You can sit on the bench outside once you've placed your order. You can watch people go by while you enjoy your treat. Carl's Ice Cream in Fredericksburg, Virginia, offers three flavors of frozen custard. It is on the National Register of Historic Places and has a loyal following among the locals.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
WHSV

Harrisonburg and Rockingham County launch online trail guide

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg and Rockingham County have partnered on a tourism project to create an online trail guide and are hoping to draw more visitors to the area’s many hiking trails. The online guide will be a resource for outdoor enthusiasts. The website was developed using a...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Kits arrive at Augusta County Libraries to help with memory loss

FISHERVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County Libraries have added memory kits to its hub of resources. The kits are designed to help activate memories, build conversations, and to support interactions. Library staff wanted this resource available to serve as a tool of engagement. “We do have patrons both aging and...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Texas Inn celebrates anniversary with 87-cent hotdogs

LYNCHBURG & HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Texas Inn has been serving customers since 1935, and to celebrate their 87-year anniversary they are offering “inflation buster” 87-cent hotdogs from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The restaurant was founded in Lynchburg in 1935, and recently opened up a new...
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Possibility of "twindemic" this flu season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Local health officials are calling for a possible "twindemic," which is an abnormally high flu season mixed with COVID outbreaks. UVA Health doctors talked about both viruses in today's weekly health briefing. Hospital Epidemiologist Dr. Costi Sifri said it's time to get your flu shot...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Gas prices rising across Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices are rising in Virginia. According to AAA, the average price is currently $3.49 a gallon. That’s up $0.18 from this time last week. The local bargain is Louisa County, where you’ll pay around $3.39. Nationally, AAA says the average is creeping closer...
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Community Health Fair held in Fishersville

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta Health’s Faith Community Nursing program held its first-ever Community Health Fair on Saturday at Bridge Christain Church in Fishersville. The event aimed to connect the Augusta County community to its health resources. “Our goal for this particular event was to try to provide as...
FISHERSVILLE, VA
PhillyBite

Virginia's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants

Virginia - A Virginia All, You Can Eat Buffet may be the perfect option if you're hungry and looking for a good meal. You'll have no problem finding something delicious with many restaurants to choose from. From Mongolian fare to classic breakfast spreads, you'll be able to find a variety of foods at this type of buffet.
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

New Dayton family-owned restaurant serving up farm to table recipes

DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - Brandon and Belinda Koteita have dreamed of opening a café-style restaurant for years, and now they are the newest business in Dayton. Harvest Table serves items like pastries, coffee, and breakfast sandwiches, along with lunch items like a brisket sandwich and nachos. The Koteitas say...
DAYTON, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Bear at Bixler’s

October 10, 1889 — Early last Sunday, in the neighborhood of Bixler’s Ferry, while several boys were going to their rabbit traps they were confronted by a large black bear near Mr. G.W. Sedwick’s, which at first showed signs of fight, but was finally routed and hotly pursued for many hours by a party of men and boys.
LURAY, VA
pagevalleynews.com

A&P reopens as Super Fresh

October 9, 1986 — A&P’s Luray store will officially reopen today (Thursday) as Super Fresh Food Market. Super Fresh is a wholly- owned subsidiary of the Great Atlantic and Pacific Tea Company (A&P). The store located in the East Luray Shopping Center has been closed since 9 p.m....
LURAY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Lynchburg’s oldest diner busting inflation one hot dog at a time

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Hot diggity dog! Lynchburg’s oldest restaurant is celebrating its 87th anniversary on Tuesday, October 11. Texas Inn or as locals like to say the “T Room” will be celebrating by “busting inflation”, selling 87-cent hotdogs. Hot dogs will be sold from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. with a limit of six per person.
LYNCHBURG, VA

