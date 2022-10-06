ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Opinion: Biden's eye-opening warning

"Can you tell me where we're headin'?" Bob Dylan asks in his 1978 song "Señor." Is it "Lincoln County Road or Armageddon? Seems like I been down this way before. Is there any truth in that, señor?" Yes, we've been here before, at least if you take President...
Ohio Senate debate with Ryan, Vance descends into attacks

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — The first debate between Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican JD Vance descended quickly into attacks Monday, with the candidates for Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat accusing each other of being responsible for job losses and putting party loyalty ahead of voters’ needs.
Top Russian Judge Killed in Crimea Bridge Explosion, Report Says

A top Russian judge was reportedly killed in an explosion on the Crimean Bridge over the weekend, according to a report. Sergey Maslov, 42, was said to be in a black Cadillac driving alongside a truck believed to have been packed with explosives when a huge blast partially destroyed the bridge. Russian President Vladimir Putin used the damage to the $3.7 billion, 12-mile bridge to justify missile attacks that killed civilians across Ukraine on Monday. Maslov's car reportedly plunged into the sea after the explosion, with married documentary makers Eduard Chuchakin and Zoya Sofronova also dying in the vehicle. Fitness instructor Gleb Orgetkin was also reportedly killed in the doomed car. A legal source allegedly said Maslov was “unusually independent-minded and incorruptible” and had ruled on “sensitive cases” involving business disputes, the Mirror reports.Read it at The Mirror
