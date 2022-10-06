Read full article on original website
Opinion: Biden's eye-opening warning
"Can you tell me where we're headin'?" Bob Dylan asks in his 1978 song "Señor." Is it "Lincoln County Road or Armageddon? Seems like I been down this way before. Is there any truth in that, señor?" Yes, we've been here before, at least if you take President...
Biden called Republicans' arguments that student-loan forgiveness is a political strategy and should be blocked 'both unsurprising and legally insignificant'
The GOP lawsuits keep piling on student-loan forgiveness. Biden brushed away pushback that the relief is just to further his political agenda.
First on CNN: Top US officials hold first in-person meeting with the Taliban since the US killed al Qaeda's leader in July
Top Biden administration officials met in-person with the Taliban on Saturday for the first time since al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed by the US in his apartment in Kabul in late July, two officials familiar with the talks said. The administration sent the CIA's deputy director and the...
Ohio Senate debate with Ryan, Vance descends into attacks
COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — The first debate between Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican JD Vance descended quickly into attacks Monday, with the candidates for Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat accusing each other of being responsible for job losses and putting party loyalty ahead of voters’ needs.
New York asks appeals court to keep restrictive gun law in effect after lower court paused enforcement of parts of it
The state of New York on Monday asked an appeals court to allow a restrictive gun law to remain in effect as it appeals a decision by a federal judge that temporarily blocked parts of the measure. "Today my office filed a motion to keep the entire Concealed Carry Improvement...
The UN rejected Russia's push to hold a secret vote on its attempts to annex parts of Ukraine
A draft UN resolution condemning Russia's actions in Ukraine is set for this week. Russia wanted the vote on that to be a secret ballot — and failed.
Top Russian Judge Killed in Crimea Bridge Explosion, Report Says
A top Russian judge was reportedly killed in an explosion on the Crimean Bridge over the weekend, according to a report. Sergey Maslov, 42, was said to be in a black Cadillac driving alongside a truck believed to have been packed with explosives when a huge blast partially destroyed the bridge. Russian President Vladimir Putin used the damage to the $3.7 billion, 12-mile bridge to justify missile attacks that killed civilians across Ukraine on Monday. Maslov's car reportedly plunged into the sea after the explosion, with married documentary makers Eduard Chuchakin and Zoya Sofronova also dying in the vehicle. Fitness instructor Gleb Orgetkin was also reportedly killed in the doomed car. A legal source allegedly said Maslov was “unusually independent-minded and incorruptible” and had ruled on “sensitive cases” involving business disputes, the Mirror reports.Read it at The Mirror
Trump campaigns for Arizona election deniers in a state that will test his power in 2022 and beyond
There is perhaps nowhere in the country where former President Donald Trump had more success elevating his slate of "Make American Great Again" candidates into formidable 2022 contenders than Arizona, a state he narrowly lost in 2020 where he has relentlessly sought to overturn the presidential election results. With less...
