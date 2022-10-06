Read full article on original website
What a Peaky Blinders Open World Game Made in Unreal Engine 5 Would Look Like on Next-Gen Consoles
If you’ve never seen Peaky Blinders, it’s basically a British crime drama set in Birmingham, England during the aftermath of World War I. It follows the Peaky Blinders crime gang, led by Cilian Murphy as Tommy Shelby, as he attempts to expand their criminal organization. If BBC Studios decided to make a game based on the series in Unreal Engine 5, this is how it would probably look.
Amateur Astrophotographer Captures Incredibly Sharp Image of the Moon with an 8-inch Telescope
When you look at pictures of the Moon like this, a giant telescope usually comes to mind. Amateur astrophotographer Darya Kawa Mizra captured this incredibly sharp image of the Moon using a Celestron Nexstar 8SE telescope along with a Canon EOS 1200D camera at prime focus. The colors you see are the minerals reflecting off the surface and were slightly enhanced in post processing.
Fan-Designed LEGO Ideas Table Football Set Becomes Official, Consists of 2,339-Pieces
The fan-designed LEGO Ideas Table Football set becomes official, and consists of 2,339-pieces including 22 different minifigures, which can be built with various hair styles, facial expressions as well as skin tones. Thanks to its portable size, the completed set can easily be transported to play with friends or even on a trip.
Gamer Builds the Entire Universe As We Know It in Minecraft
A gamer who goes by ‘Chris Da Cow’ online has managed to build the universe as we know it in Minecraft. Whether it be super clusters, black holes, nebulas, and more, you’ll find them here. How long did this take? Around 2-months and the process is just as complicated as you might think, unlike this Minecraft ice cream.
Programmer Manages to Get DOOM Running in Notepad, is Fully Playable
You’ve seen DOOM running on a John Deere tractor, now a programmer managed to get the game to load inside Notepad within Microsoft Windows. This version of DOOM is allegedly running without any modifications to the Notepad executable and can be played normally without any additional plugins or software.
