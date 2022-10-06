ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

Halloween trick-or-treating hours in Baton Rouge, surrounding areas

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Halloween is right around the corner! Here is a list of trick-or-treating hours in Greater Baton Rouge. Ascension Parish’s trick-or-treating hours will be on Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Trick-or-treating hours in Central. Central leaders announced that 2022’s Halloween...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Louisiana company hires people with disabilities to make everything from paper cups to pillowcases

When Department of Defense employees sit down for their morning coffee, or take a trip from the office watercooler, they’ll likely have little idea where the paper cups they hold come from. They might be surprised if they knew that there’s a pretty good chance the cup in their hand was made from scratch in New Orleans or Baton Rouge. By someone, more than likely, who’s blind.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Natchez Democrat

Man says group of women, children assaulted, stabbed him 10 times

NATCHEZ — A man from Baton Rouge said he was “jumped on” by a group of women and children Saturday at a Natchez apartment complex and stabbed 10 times. Natchez Police Department is investigating the incident. Joseph Tucker, 52, said he was in Natchez visiting his mother...
NATCHEZ, MS
brproud.com

Southern University mourns long-time administrator

gotodestinations.com

The 10 Best Breakfast Places in Baton Rouge (with Photos)

We begin our list with the restaurant that opened it doors in 2020, the year the world closed theirs;. Cream cheese makes a delicious base for the maple bacon berry toast. A scrumptious item to begin with is none other than the seafood Louie omelet, which is topped with herbed cream sauce.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Officials identify Baton Rouge man killed in boating incident

EMPIRE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge man was killed in a boating incident Saturday in Plaquemines Parish, according to state wildlife and fisheries officials. On Monday, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) identified the victim as Jose Granados, 49, of Baton Rouge. His body was recovered near Empire, Louisiana around 9:30 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Popular Mexican restaurant closing Baton Rouge location

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a decade, Caliente Mexican Craving is permanently closing the doors to its West Lee Drive location on Sunday, Oct. 23. Management announced the decision to close the restaurant on social media Monday, Oct. 10. They wrote, “...We have enjoyed getting to know you and serving you the past 10 years. Thank you for supporting our small, family owned business...”
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Longtime pastor and Southern University leader Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. dies

The Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr., a longtime Baton Rouge pastor and leader of Southern University, has died at the age of 93, the university said in a news release Saturday. Bilberry, who died Friday, retired in 2019 after 35 years as pastor of Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church. Before that, he worked at Southern for 15 years as the first director of its Freshman Complex, organizer and director of its first Office of High School Relations and director of admissions. Governors Edwin Edwards and Mike Foster appointed him to the Southern University Board of Supervisors.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Faith Matters: Eager to teach others about kingdom, principles, love of God

Teaching and preaching weren't at the top of Bishop Dorothy Daniel's list of career choices. "I wasn't even a good student in school," said Daniel, the senior pastor of Kingdom Life Family Center and the manager at Team Impact Christian University, both in Baton Rouge. "But once the truth started to be unraveled through books and Christian education, it was not so much as wanting to teach it as I just wanted other people to know."
BATON ROUGE, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are famous for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you have never visited any of these places before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area and you are looking for a nice place to eat. Here's what made it on the list.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Two shot after drug deal allegedly goes bad on West Muriel Dr.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a reported shooting early Monday morning. Officers arrived at 1873 West Muriel Dr. a little before 12:40 a.m. and found two shooting victims. “Police believe that the two shooting victims were injured by gunfire during a drug...
BATON ROUGE, LA
kadn.com

Food desert impacting Jeanerette's community

Jeanerette, LA (KADN)- Four months after a fire destroyed their only grocery store, residents in the town of Jeanerette in Iberia Parish have found themselves still living in a food desert. Residents tell NEWS15 that the luckiest people in town are those that have vehicles saying they were lucky to...
JEANERETTE, LA
