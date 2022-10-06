Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own HandsSam H ArnoldBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
brproud.com
Kitten removed from Coca-Cola vending machine by local firefighters
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. George Fire Department was called to something other than a fire on Sunday, October 9. Firefighters with Squad 655 rescued a kitten. That “little kitten was stuck in a coke machine,” according to the St. George Fire Department. The kitten...
WTVM
Authorities ask for help identifying deceased person found in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office and LSU FACES laboratory are asking for the public’s help identifying a deceased man. The man was found in a building on 79th Avenue, near Scenic Highway in the Scotlandville area on Jan. 19, 2021, WAFB reports.
brproud.com
Halloween trick-or-treating hours in Baton Rouge, surrounding areas
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Halloween is right around the corner! Here is a list of trick-or-treating hours in Greater Baton Rouge. Ascension Parish’s trick-or-treating hours will be on Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Trick-or-treating hours in Central. Central leaders announced that 2022’s Halloween...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana company hires people with disabilities to make everything from paper cups to pillowcases
When Department of Defense employees sit down for their morning coffee, or take a trip from the office watercooler, they’ll likely have little idea where the paper cups they hold come from. They might be surprised if they knew that there’s a pretty good chance the cup in their hand was made from scratch in New Orleans or Baton Rouge. By someone, more than likely, who’s blind.
Natchez Democrat
Man says group of women, children assaulted, stabbed him 10 times
NATCHEZ — A man from Baton Rouge said he was “jumped on” by a group of women and children Saturday at a Natchez apartment complex and stabbed 10 times. Natchez Police Department is investigating the incident. Joseph Tucker, 52, said he was in Natchez visiting his mother...
44-Year-Old Jude Jarreau Killed In A Pedestrian Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
Baton Rouge Police are investigating a pedestrian crash that claimed a life. The crash happened in the 500 block of Ben Hur Road on Oct. 8. The victim who died in the crash was identified as [..]
A hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Along the banks of the Mississippi River, among the ropes and tangles of driftwood, you’ll find Patrick Ford. “I like to just come walking by the river to see what’s happening,” he said, “or just look for fun little treasure.”. The...
brproud.com
Southern University mourns long-time administrator
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A long-time administrator for Southern University died on Friday. Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. served as the first director of the Freshman Complex at Southern University and A&M College, organized and directed the university’s first Office of High School Relations, and was the director of admissions for 15 years, according to the university.
gotodestinations.com
The 10 Best Breakfast Places in Baton Rouge (with Photos)
We begin our list with the restaurant that opened it doors in 2020, the year the world closed theirs;. Cream cheese makes a delicious base for the maple bacon berry toast. A scrumptious item to begin with is none other than the seafood Louie omelet, which is topped with herbed cream sauce.
brproud.com
Officials identify Baton Rouge man killed in boating incident
EMPIRE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge man was killed in a boating incident Saturday in Plaquemines Parish, according to state wildlife and fisheries officials. On Monday, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) identified the victim as Jose Granados, 49, of Baton Rouge. His body was recovered near Empire, Louisiana around 9:30 p.m.
Body found in Bayou Teche
A male body was located in the water in the 4800 block of Bayouside Drive, according to Katherine Breaux, spokesperson for the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office.
Popular Mexican restaurant closing Baton Rouge location
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a decade, Caliente Mexican Craving is permanently closing the doors to its West Lee Drive location on Sunday, Oct. 23. Management announced the decision to close the restaurant on social media Monday, Oct. 10. They wrote, “...We have enjoyed getting to know you and serving you the past 10 years. Thank you for supporting our small, family owned business...”
theadvocate.com
Longtime pastor and Southern University leader Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. dies
The Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr., a longtime Baton Rouge pastor and leader of Southern University, has died at the age of 93, the university said in a news release Saturday. Bilberry, who died Friday, retired in 2019 after 35 years as pastor of Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church. Before that, he worked at Southern for 15 years as the first director of its Freshman Complex, organizer and director of its first Office of High School Relations and director of admissions. Governors Edwin Edwards and Mike Foster appointed him to the Southern University Board of Supervisors.
theadvocate.com
Faith Matters: Eager to teach others about kingdom, principles, love of God
Teaching and preaching weren't at the top of Bishop Dorothy Daniel's list of career choices. "I wasn't even a good student in school," said Daniel, the senior pastor of Kingdom Life Family Center and the manager at Team Impact Christian University, both in Baton Rouge. "But once the truth started to be unraveled through books and Christian education, it was not so much as wanting to teach it as I just wanted other people to know."
4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are famous for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you have never visited any of these places before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area and you are looking for a nice place to eat. Here's what made it on the list.
brproud.com
Two shot after drug deal allegedly goes bad on West Muriel Dr.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a reported shooting early Monday morning. Officers arrived at 1873 West Muriel Dr. a little before 12:40 a.m. and found two shooting victims. “Police believe that the two shooting victims were injured by gunfire during a drug...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge policy that lets employees work and collect retirement checks could end soon
After more than seven months of negotiations, a proposal to make major cutbacks in a city-parish program that allows some employees to continue working while collecting retirement benefits will be debated by the East Baton Rouge Metro Council in the coming week. The "retire/rehire" system allows employees to retire and...
postsouth.com
Former CEO of St. Gabriel Health Clinic convicted of $1.8 million Medicaid fraud scheme
After a week-long trial, a federal jury convicted the former CEO of St. Gabriel Health Clinic Inc. for conducting a multi-year, multi-million-dollar scheme to defraud the Louisiana Medicaid Program. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Victor Clark Kirk of Baton Rouge, was the CEO of St. Gabriel...
kadn.com
Food desert impacting Jeanerette's community
Jeanerette, LA (KADN)- Four months after a fire destroyed their only grocery store, residents in the town of Jeanerette in Iberia Parish have found themselves still living in a food desert. Residents tell NEWS15 that the luckiest people in town are those that have vehicles saying they were lucky to...
