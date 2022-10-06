ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 1

Related
CNN

Arizona refers voter intimidation report to Justice Department

CNN — The Arizona secretary of state’s office has referred to the US Department of Justice and Arizona attorney general’s office a report of voter intimidation, Murphy Hebert, spokeswoman for the secretary of state’s office, confirmed to CNN on Wednesday. The unidentified voter reports that they...
ARIZONA STATE
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
171K+
Post
1017M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy