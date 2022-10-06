Read full article on original website
Georgia's folk art landmark - Howard Finster's Paradise Garden
A "Man of Visions," Finster was a folk artist that designed record album covers for rock groups such as R.E.M. and Talking Heads.
Severe drought reveals incredible discovery at bottom of Mississippi river
A 19th-century shipwreck was uncovered in the drought-stricken Mississippi River. According to archaeologists, the wreck is believed to be a trading ship built in 1896 in Indiana.
'It was a big shock': New Texas BBQ joint takes #1 spot
Texas is famous for its BBQ with people traveling from all corners of the globe to try it. Find out which spot has claimed the title as best in the state and what people will endure to get a tray.
Boy dies from rare brain-eating amoeba that may have been contracted at Lake Mead
CNN — A boy has died after being infected by a rare brain-eating amoeba, which officials believe he may have been exposed to at Lake Mead, the Southern Nevada Health District announced Wednesday. The juvenile may have encountered the organism, called Naegleria fowleri, in the park’s Kingman Wash area,...
Texas secretary of state's office announces inspection of general election count in most populous county less than week before early voting
With less than a week to go before the beginning of early voting, officials in Harris County, Texas, were notified in a letter Tuesday that the secretary of state's office will send "inspectors" to observe vote counting for the general election.
'People are just hitting their heads against the wall': Democrats fret another Johnson win
Tom Nelson can hardly believe it.
Two rising stars show they know how to win power in Trump's GOP
The modern Republican Party's one non-negotiable value is this: the ruthless pursuit of power. Party leaders who recognize this prosper while those who hold principle over political advancement get swept away.
Biden's quiet campaign season brings him back to familiar territory in Pennsylvania
When President Joe Biden visits Pennsylvania on Thursday, he'll tout infrastructure investments that helped rebuild a collapsed bridge and raise campaign cash away from cameras with the state's Democratic Senate candidate.
Wisconsin Democrats thought Senate race would be easier. Now, they're concerned
CNN's Manu Raju reports on the growing concern among Wisconsin Democrats about the Senate race between incumbent Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and Democrat Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.
Nakia Creek Fire explodes amid powerful winds, forcing thousands of evacuations in Washington state
Fueled by powerful winds and unseasonably hot temperatures, a wildfire burning in Washington state exploded to 2,000 acres Sunday, forcing thousands of evacuations.
Capitol Police arrest three on weapons charges after spotting a suspicious vehicle near Supreme Court and Library of Congress
US Capitol Police have arrested three people from Georgia on weapons charges after police found them with two firearms, according to a law enforcement source.
Fetterman's campaign releases new report from his doctor that says he 'has no work restrictions'
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman is "recovering well from his stroke" and "has no work restrictions and can work full duty in public office," according to a medical report released Wednesday by the lieutenant governor's primary care physician.
Wisconsin group asks Supreme Court to block Biden's student loan forgiveness plan
A Wisconsin taxpayers group has asked the Supreme Court to step in on an emergency basis and temporarily block the Biden administration's student loan forgiveness program from taking effect. The application for student loan forgiveness officially opened Monday.
Arizona refers voter intimidation report to Justice Department
CNN — The Arizona secretary of state’s office has referred to the US Department of Justice and Arizona attorney general’s office a report of voter intimidation, Murphy Hebert, spokeswoman for the secretary of state’s office, confirmed to CNN on Wednesday. The unidentified voter reports that they...
Why this GOP governor is embracing a candidate who once disparaged him
New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu (R) tells CNN's Jake Tapper why he's supporting Republican Senate nominee Donald Bolduc despite Bolduc spreading conspiracy theories about his family.
