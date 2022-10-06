ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRAL News

Fake heiress Anna Sorokin talks deportation, house arrest

NEW YORK — Convicted swindler Anna Sorokin spoke to The New York Times about how important it is to her to remain in New York despite risks of deportation. Sorokin's case became the basis for the series “Inventing Anna” on Netflix. She was released Friday from U.S immigration custody to house arrest. She told the Times she would feel like she was “running from something” if she were to let herself be deported to Germany.
WRAL News

EXPLAINER: A look at the Kevin Spacey-Anthony Rapp trial

NEW YORK — The second week of Kevin Spacey’s #MeToo-era trial starts Tuesday in New York — but no criminal charges are involved. Stage and screen star Anthony Rapp has sued Spacey, accusing him of assault, battery and intentionally inflecting emotional distress when Rapp was 14. The trial opened with jury selection Thursday in Manhattan.
WRAL News

A personal reckoning, and the truth comes out of the closet

I crouched onto the damp grass and picked at the weeds sprouting around my dad’s headstone. I struggled for the words — and the courage — to tell him what I couldn’t in his living years. I had flown thousands of miles to Sacramento to visit my dead father and reveal the secret I have held close for most of my 57 years.
WRAL News

Nikki Finke, sharp-tongued Hollywood columnist, dies at 68

NEW YORK — Nikki Finke, the veteran reporter who became one of Hollywood's top journalists as founder of the entertainment trade website Deadline.com and whose sharp-tongued tenacity made her the most-feared columnist in show business, has died. She was 68. Finke died Sunday in Boca Raton, Florida, after a...
