ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Extreme Rules Results: Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey
WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules Match was booked at this year’s WWE Extreme Rules premium live event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. Morgan tried to hit her with the bat, but Rousey stopped her and hit...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Results, Viewing Party & More
Welcome to the live results watch page for WWE EXTREME RULES 2022 pay-per-view!. The event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET with the kickoff, followed by the main show starting at 8 p.m. Follow along here throughout the show for the results of each match as well as...
ewrestlingnews.com
Watch: What Happened After WWE Extreme Rules? (Bray Wyatt)
The excitement inside the Wells Fargo Center at last night’s Extreme Rules didn’t stop once the cameras stopped rolling. In the final moments of the show, Bray Wyatt made his long-awaited return to WWE, fifteen months after his release in July 2021. Following the pay-per-view event, Wyatt continued...
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Riddle Defeats Seth Rollins In ‘Fight Pit’ Match At Extreme Rules
During Saturday night’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event, Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins faced off in a “Fight Pit” match to main event the show. Former UFC Heavyweight Champion and Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier served as the special guest referee for the bout. In the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Saraya (Paige) Medically Cleared To Compete By AEW’s Dr. Michael Sampson
Saraya, formerly known as Paige in WWE, has reportedly been given the go-ahead to wrestle again. The former WWE Divas Champion was forced to retire in 2017 as WWE’s doctors didn’t clear her to perform in the ring as an active wrestler because of spinal stenosis. She would...
ewrestlingnews.com
Road Dogg Jokingly Says Some Backstage “Pooped Their Pants” Over McMahon-Owens Segment
Road Dogg is almost certain that Vince McMahon was busted open the hard way during an infamous segment with Kevin Owens. During a 2017 episode of WWE SmackDown, Owens attacked McMahon, causing the then-WWE Chairman to bleed with a headbutt. After the segment, fans speculated whether the cut had been...
ewrestlingnews.com
Sheamus Responds To Controversial Title Match Finish On WWE SmackDown
WWE Superstar Sheamus isn’t thrilled with the finish of the Intercontinental Championship main event from this week’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. In a rematch from Clash at the Castle, Sheamus faced Champion GUNTHER, who retained under controversial means. Though GUNTHER tapped to Sheamus’ Cloverleaf, he only hit...
ewrestlingnews.com
Edge Forced To Say “I Quit” To Finn Balor At Extreme Rules
Edge was forced to say “I Quit” at Extreme Rules. During Saturday night’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event, Edge faced off against Finn Balor in an “I Quit” Match that featured a ton of interference from The Judgment Day, Rey Mysterio, and others. As...
ewrestlingnews.com
Major AEW Star Reportedly Backed Sammy Guevara After Altercation With Andrade El Idolo
We possibly have more details regarding what happened between Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo before Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, one account stated how the company’s public image is terrible due to the Guevara/Andrade fight happening so close to the CM Punk altercation with The Elite. Another source claimed Chris Jericho backed Guevara and confirmed the young star did nothing wrong. This coincides with some reports that suggested Guevara didn’t throw any punches during the altercation, which is why he was allowed to compete in the main event.
ewrestlingnews.com
Report – Renee Paquette To Sign With AEW
Former WWE broadcaster Renee Paquette is rumored to be heading to All Elite Wrestling. According to a report from Fightful, several people in WWE are under the impression that Paquette will be making her AEW debut in the near future. For what it’s worth, a recent report from Give Me...
ewrestlingnews.com
Seth Rollins’ Believes Only He And One Other Superstar Are Operating At A High Level Right Now
At Saturday night’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event, Seth Rollins will be facing off against Matt Riddle in a Fight Pit match. UFC legend Daniel Cormier is set to be the special referee for the bout. During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Rollins admitted that he doesn’t...
ewrestlingnews.com
Dan Lambert: Jim Cornette Is The Greatest Manager Of All Time
American Top Team owner and former AEW talent Dan Lambert was a recent guest on Chris Van Vliet’s “Insight” podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including how his partnership with AEW started. Additionally, Lambert called Jim Cornette the greatest manager of all time. Of course, Cornette...
ewrestlingnews.com
Four Wrestlers Done With Impact Wrestling
Following Saturday night’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings in Albany, New York, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Maria Kanellis, and Vince from Honor No More are officially done with the promotion, according to Pwinsider. There’s no word on what is next for the wrestlers. Maria has previously stated that she’s had...
ewrestlingnews.com
GCW Fight Club Night One Results 10/8/22: Title vs. Career Match, More
On Saturday night, GCW’s “Fight Club” (Night One) event took place in Atlantic City, New Jersey. You can check out some highlights and the complete results from the show below:. *Scramble Match: Lio Rush def. Jimmy Lloyd, Shane Mercer, B-Boy, Blake Christian and Gringo Loco. *Shun Skywalker...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Files Trademarks For Several Ring Names
On October 4, WWE filed for more ring name trademarks. WWE filed to trademark “B-Fab,” “Meiko Satomura,” “Nathan Frazer,” “Blair Davenport,” and “Bailey Matthews.”. You can check out the official descriptions below:. “Trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bray Wyatt Makes First Comments Following WWE Return
Bray Wyatt has addressed his return to WWE at last night’s Extreme Rules 2022 Premium Live Event. Wyatt returned in the final moments of the show, walking through an ominous door and removing a new mask, much to the delight of the fans in Philadelphia, PA. Responding to a...
ewrestlingnews.com
Evil Uno Reveals Why He Wants Hangman Page To Join The Dark Order
During a recent interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Evil Uno commented on why he wants to recruit Hangman Page into The Dark Order, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On who he wants to recruit to The Dark Order: “This will seem...
ewrestlingnews.com
Karrion Kross Defeats Drew McIntyre In A Strap Match At Extreme Rules
During Saturday night’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event, Karrion Kross defeated Drew McIntyre to pick up his first win on a main roster WWE pay-per-view. In a back-and-forth Strap Match, Kross was able to pick up the win after Scarlett came into the ring and sprayed McIntyre with pepper spray. Following the spot, Kross hit a forearm to the back of McIntyre’s head to pick up the 1, 2, 3.
ewrestlingnews.com
Former ROH Owner Cary Silkin Gives Update On His Status With The Promotion
Former ROH owner Cary Silkin recently spoke with Wrestling Inc regarding his current connection with the promotion. Silkin was the owner of ROH from 2004 until 2011. He’d made appearances on AEW television since Tony Khan purchased ROH earlier this year. According to Silkin, he doesn’t really have a connection with it at the moment.
ewrestlingnews.com
Ratings For First Two Episodes Of WOW (Women Of Wrestling) Revealed
We have some numbers on the first two episodes of Women Of Wrestling (WOW). Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston reports that the first episode, which aired during the weekend of September 18, drew a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic and scored 281,000 viewers. The second episode, which aired the following week, scored 273,000 viewers and had a 0.06 demo rating.
