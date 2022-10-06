The punishment for this one was well-deserved, in my opinion. Kirill Adamchuk of the KHL's Ak-Bars Kazan has been given a five game suspension after a brutal knee-on-knee hit Thursday. Kazan was taking on Yekaterinburg Automobilist when Adamchuk, who is never shy about throwing big hits, made contact with Canadian Curtis Valk's knee with his own. Valk was clearly in a lot of pain and would eventually limp to the back. Adamchuk was given five and a game at the time. He's since received the suspension, as well as an undisclosed fine.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO