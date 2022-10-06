Read full article on original website
markerzone.com
EVANDER KANE'S EX-WIFE CALLS OUT ANOTHER HIGH-PROFILE NHLER
Anna Kane's ongoing saga with her husband, Edmonton Oilers' forward Evander, is the Uber-cringe, reality TV drama we all low-key love witnessing. Sure, a lot of us say things like 'I don't even care about that, I just want to watch hockey,' but deep down, we all love the smoke. The tea, the juice, whatever you call it; you don't want to look, yet you can't look away.
markerzone.com
ST. LOUIS BLUES RELEASE VETERAN FORWARD FROM PTO
The St. Louis Blues have released forward Tyler Pitlick from his professional tryout agreement:. Pitlick, 30, has played 325 NHL games for six teams, amassing just 89 points. Selected 31st overall by the Edmonton Oilers in 2010 -- the Taylor Hall draft -- Pitlick never reached the heights for which the Oilers had hoped. As such, he wouldn't play an NHL game until 2013-14, when he dressed in ten games for Edmonton, scoring just one goal.
markerzone.com
KYLE DUBAS PUTS THE WORD OUT THAT VETERAN WINGER IS AVAILABLE
With the 2022-23 regular season just a few, short days away, clubs are trimming their rosters down to compliant size, with most down to the last remaining handful. For fans, it is an exciting time; the anticipation of waiting to see their favorite teams' final composition before they ride into battle.
markerzone.com
FLAMES MAKE BIG ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING HEAD COACH DARRYL SUTTER
The Calgary Flames announced today that the club has extended head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year extension:. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner, Sutter was everything the Flames needed when he was hired, and he has delivered fully. Sutter rides into 2022-23 with a 65-36-11 record since rejoining the Flames (previously coached the Flames from 02-05).
markerzone.com
CALGARY FLAMES AND MACKENZIE WEEGAR CLOSING IN ON HUGE EXTENSION
The Calgary Flames are reportedly closing in on a contract extension with defenseman Mackenzie Weegar, somewhere in the neightborhood of eight years, $50 million (~$6.25M AAV):. The Flames acquired Weegar in the blockbuster trade that saw Matthew Tkachuk head off to Florida. Weegar, 28, was a seventh-round pick in 2013,...
NBC Sports
Bruins place three players on waivers, including one big surprise
There were a bunch of NHL players placed on waivers Sunday, and the three most intriguing names on the list are all from the Boston Bruins. Those players are Bruins right winger Nick Foligno, right winger Chris Wagner and defenseman Mike Reilly. Foligno had a decent camp and preseason, but...
markerzone.com
DJ SMITH DRESSING ALL OF HIS AVAILABLE ENFORCERS AGAINST MONTREAL SATURDAY NIGHT
Two nights ago, Ottawa Senators head coach DJ Smith suggested the Montreal Canadiens made a point of targeting his star players. That game featured a fight between Ottawa's Austin Watson and Montreal's Arber Xhekaj. DJ Smith also said that his lineup tonight would reflect his words, and he is not...
markerzone.com
HOCKEY CANADA'S BIGGEST SPONSOR THE LATEST TO SUSPEND PARTNERSHIP
Hockey Canada's partnerships have been dropping their financial commitments to the organization left and right, suspending all future endeavors -- one, Canadian Tire, even cutting ties permanently -- following news of a series of sexual assault scandals. Recently, large, Canadian enterprises Tim Hortons and Telus recently suspended their efforts, joining...
markerzone.com
KHL'S KIRILL ADAMCHUK GETS LENGTHY SUSPENSION FOR BRUTAL KNEE-ON-KNEE HIT (VIDEO)
The punishment for this one was well-deserved, in my opinion. Kirill Adamchuk of the KHL's Ak-Bars Kazan has been given a five game suspension after a brutal knee-on-knee hit Thursday. Kazan was taking on Yekaterinburg Automobilist when Adamchuk, who is never shy about throwing big hits, made contact with Canadian Curtis Valk's knee with his own. Valk was clearly in a lot of pain and would eventually limp to the back. Adamchuk was given five and a game at the time. He's since received the suspension, as well as an undisclosed fine.
markerzone.com
OILERS AHL AFFILIATE FIRE HEAD ATHLETIC TRAINER AFTER BEING CHARGED WITH FELONY OFFENCES
It's been a dark day in the world of hockey on Sunday. Earlier, Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Ian Cole was accused of grooming and sexual abuse in a statement from an individual on Twitter who wanted to remain anonymous. He was then subsequently suspended by the Lightning until the NHL concludes their investigation.
markerzone.com
WAYNE SIMMONDS CALLS OUT TORONTO JOURNALIST, 'YOU'VE BEEN WARNED'
Earlier today, Toronto-based journalist Steve Simmons published an article asserting one of the worst takes of all-time, and -- shocker -- he got blown up over the internet for it. One of sports' media's most...er, polarizing...figures, Simmons knows just how to ruffle all of the feathers and does so with...
markerzone.com
TEEMU SELANNE'S SON LANDS PTO WITH ECHL CLUB
The son of Anaheim Ducks legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Teemu Selanne, Eetu is attempting to make the jump to professional hockey. On Sunday, the Wheeling Nailers of the East Coast Hockey League announced their training camp roster and among those listed was Eetu Selanne, who has signed a professional try-out contract (PTO) with the team.
markerzone.com
FLAMES' RASMUS ANDERSSON CHIRPS JETS' WHEELER FOR LOSING CAPTAINCY
As teams are gearing up for the upcoming 2022-23 season, the intensity shot up sharply in the latter half of the preseason. Montreal and Ottawa have had more than one spirited bout, and the Jets and Flames got into a few times last night also. This may or may not...
markerzone.com
VANCOUVER JUST GOT SOME MORE BAD NEWS ON THE BLUE LINE
The Vancouver Canucks are among the many clubs battling a list of injuries as they prepare for the new NHL season. At the moment, forwards Brock Boeser and Ilya Mikheyev are both injured, as well as defenseman Tyler Myers and Travis Dermott. The two forwards are both out a while,...
markerzone.com
FULL WAIVERS LIST - OCTOBER 9TH
The 2022-23 National Hockey League season is set to get underway here in North America on Tuesday with a pair of games, Lightning/Rangers and Kings/Golden Knights. Rosters around the NHL have to be officially set by 5 p.m. ET on Monday, which means today is the final day for teams to place players on waivers and have them clear before opening day rosters are set.
markerzone.com
MELEE ERUPTS HUGE LINE BRAWL INVOLVING HUNDREDS OF PENALTY MINUTES IN NAHL GAME
The Bismarck Bobcats and St. Cloud Norsemen had quite the game on Saturday night. Bismarck picked up a 7-4 win, but the high scoring affair was not the main event of the night. The two clubs combined for 226 penalty minutes in the game after a melee and a massive...
markerzone.com
OILERS SWAP PROSPECTS IN MINOR DEAL WITH BLUES
The Edmonton Oilers announced on Sunday morning that they have acquired Klim Kostin from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for Dmitri Samorukov. This trade will result in a change of scenery for both Kostin and Samorukov, who are talented prospects that have yet to make a major impact with their organizations. Kostin is the more experienced of the two, having suited up for 46-career NHL games. The first-round pick (31st overall) from the 2017 draft will hope to carve out a more regular role for himself as a member of the Oilers.
markerzone.com
CANUCKS AND BLACKHAWKS MAKE LATE FRIDAY NIGHT TRADE
The Vancouver Canucks have acquired defenseman Riley Stillman from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for forward Jason Dickinson and a 2024 second-round pick. The Canucks just got another injury report today, saying Tyler Myers will miss about a month. Needing both blue-line support and cap space, they moved Dickinson and his $2.65 million cap hit for a defender.
markerzone.com
ROMANOV'S BIG HIT ON TROCHECK DEEMED TOO MUCH BY PLAYER SAFETY
There won't be a suspension, but the NHL's Department of Player Safety has ruled that the New York Islanders' Alexander Romanov was in the wrong for his hit Saturday night on Vincent Trocheck of the New York Rangers. Romanov has been fined $5000, the maximum allowable under the CBA (of course), for charging.
markerzone.com
MINOR HOCKEY PLAYER TAKES OUT OPPONENT WITH A TWO-HANDED SWING TO THE HEAD (VIDEO)
This one is either going to lead to a lengthy suspension, or perhaps even an all out ban. A video circulating on the internet shows Russian hockey player Arseni Borisenko hitting opponent Ivan Suvorov in the head with his stick. This was no accident. Borisenko used both hands to take the swing and clearly knew exactly what he was doing. Suvorov went down hard, and it's tough the blame him. Here's the video:
