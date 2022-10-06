Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
The Walking Dead just changed Rick Grimes' fate forever
The Walking Dead season 11c spoilers follow. Rick Grimes hasn't appeared in The Walking Dead for a few years now, but his bearded presence continues to loom over the show, even at the end in these final episodes. Part of that's down to his surprise return in flashbacks that look...
digitalspy.com
Eggheads star Judith Keppel quits the show after 19 years
Judith Keppel, one of the long-running stars of the Channel 5 gameshow Eggheads, has announced her retirement from the programme. Announcing her decision to leave the show, Keppel said in a statement to PA (via Metro): "I love doing it, but I have done it for 19 years and my memory is definitely not what it was.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale confirms huge Cain and Al story for 50th anniversary
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale bosses have confirmed plans for Cain Dingle's feud with Al Chapman to come to a head this month. The alpha males of the village have regularly clashed this year, but their biggest tension could be still to come. Viewers know that Al is having an affair...
digitalspy.com
Supernatural spin-off The Winchesters adds Smallville star Tom Welling to cast
Supernatural spin-off The Winchesters is premiering tomorrow (October 11), but it's not too late in the day for more casting news. In this case, it's Smallville's Tom Welling. As reported by Deadline, the former Superman actor has been cast in a recurring role as Samuel Campbell, who was played by Mitch Pileggi in the original series.
IN THIS ARTICLE
digitalspy.com
Chicago PD stars share heartfelt messages following Jesse Lee Soffer's exit
Chicago P.D. season 10 spoilers follow. Chicago PD stars Marina Squerciati and Nick Gehlfuss have shared some heartfelt messages following Jesse Lee Soffer's exit from the NBC cop drama. Soffer announced he'd be bowing out of the show back in August, but the time finally came this week as viewers...
digitalspy.com
Sue Cleaver and Owen Warner set for Im A Celeb
So its being confirmed in the media that Corrie Icon Sue and Hollyoaks Hunk Owen will be part of Im A Celebrity when it returns in a few weeks. I imagine Owen will be half dressed the whole time. I wish ITV would stop relying on on Corrie stars to...
digitalspy.com
I think Coronation Street has got worse since the decision of having Brian and Mary in every episode
It is absolutely terrible at the moment and Brian and Mary are just adding to the neverending misery. Why have a storyline involving those two when they dont add anything to show. The producers are trying to do comedy and failing and they actually think Brian and Mary are hilarious when they are about as funny as toothache.
digitalspy.com
Andor's Diego Luna teases major time jumps ahead
Andor star Diego Luna has revealed fans can expect to see some time skips coming up in the show. Speaking to TVLine about the series, Luna, who plays titular character Cassian Andor, explained what fans can expect to see from the first season. "We have 12 episodes to cover a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digitalspy.com
Should Emmerdale have used the storm to axe ALL dead wood?
The impending storm would have been the perfect opportunity to get rid of all the dead wood on the show once and for all. The cast is bloated with pointless characters. The Dingles could have been drastically pruned for a start. Posts: 13,161. Forum Member. ✭✭. 08/10/22 - 19:13 #2.
digitalspy.com
Peaky Blinders boss responds to fan verdict on final episode
Peaky Blinders aired its final ever episode over six months ago, and while there's an upcoming movie and the current theatre show, the last instalment of a show we've been watching for almost a decade is always going to be something that sticks in fans' minds. Reflecting on the finale,...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' old Albert Square set to be demolished under new BBC proposals
EastEnders' old set looks likely to be demolished under new planning proposals submitted by the BBC. The application, which pertains to the old Albert Square set which is now no longer in use, would see a complete demolition in order to preserve healthy and safety standards. As per the written...
digitalspy.com
Anyone else been watching since the first series?
Out of interest, I have watched every series. I've missed a few shows but I've got myself organised now. I expect there are quite a few of us. I tuned in around Series 2. Seen bits of Series 1 on Youtube. Yep. From the start … and somehow or another...
digitalspy.com
Rings of Power cut scene would have revealed big Durin secret
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay have revealed that a cut scene from the fantasy show would have revealed Prince Durin IV's big secret. The most recent episode confirmed that Durin (Owain Arthur) has a different name which sets him apart from...
digitalspy.com
Strictly's Fleur East responds to being in the dance-off
Strictly Come Dancing waved goodbye to radio presenter Richie Anderson and his pro partner Giovanni Pernice over the weekend, after they struggled to impress the judges during Movie Week. The duo left the competition after losing out to Fleur East and Vito Coppola in the dreaded dance-off, with judges Motsi...
digitalspy.com
Former Coronation Street and Hollyoaks star Chris Fountain reveals he suffered mini-stroke
Former Coronation Street and Hollyoaks star Chris Fountain has revealed he suffered a mini-stroke earlier this year. The actor, who played Tommy Duckworth and Justin Burton in the two soaps respectively, spoke to The Mirror about the ordeal, which took place in August. “I woke up one morning and knew...
digitalspy.com
Soap episodes entirely set on location
Noticed on ITV3 that one of the recent Classic Coronation Street episodes had a whole episode just in the Derbyshire country park, it seems to be a rare thing nowadays, but it feels almost as if the holiday is as much for viewers as it is for the characters and it feels kind of special when they actually have an episode completely set on location.
digitalspy.com
The Midnight Club season 2 potential release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything you need to know
The Midnight Club season-one spoilers follow. Note: this story discusses themes including terminal illness. Here's everything we know about The Midnight Club season two. A ten-part series that follows the end of life for a group of terminally ill teenagers does not sound like the recipe for a binge-worthy show but here we all are, jonesing for more.
digitalspy.com
EE - Alfie, Megan and Cecil too! (Poss spoilers)
So tonights episode ended with a woman entering the Vic and talking about Alfies upcoming wedding. The woman is called Megan. Whats more intriuiging is what I've found on twitter. An actor callee Adrian McLoughlin originally posted earlier today that he was in tonights episode as well as tomorrows and...
digitalspy.com
Home and Away's Remi Carter to be attacked in theft incident
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Remi finds himself in serious danger in Home and Away when he's attacked during a theft incident and knocked out in the process. Ahead of scenes airing soon on Channel 5, Remi is already dealing with other problems, after finding out that Theo and Kirby have been keeping their relationship a secret. He and Eden now know the truth and have said that they won't stand in their way.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders - Kat
I’m a bit ashamed to say it because I haven’t been a huge fan of Kat’s character for a long time and I always found her to be quite self centred but she hasn’t half matured these days and she’s becoming one of the best current females on the show again. Who would’ve thought pairing her with Phil would’ve improved the character?
Comments / 0