Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Remi finds himself in serious danger in Home and Away when he's attacked during a theft incident and knocked out in the process. Ahead of scenes airing soon on Channel 5, Remi is already dealing with other problems, after finding out that Theo and Kirby have been keeping their relationship a secret. He and Eden now know the truth and have said that they won't stand in their way.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 21 HOURS AGO