digitalspy.com
Andor's Diego Luna teases major time jumps ahead
Andor star Diego Luna has revealed fans can expect to see some time skips coming up in the show. Speaking to TVLine about the series, Luna, who plays titular character Cassian Andor, explained what fans can expect to see from the first season. "We have 12 episodes to cover a...
digitalspy.com
American Horror Story: NYC shares first disturbing teaser for season 11
American Horror Story’s latest instalment, which is set in New York City, has released its first extremely disturbing teaser for the 11th season of the show. FX released an official teaser for AHS: NYC on Thursday (October 6) which did not contain any new footage, unfortunately, but it promises that this season will be “a season like no other” and that it is the “deadliest year” in the show’s expansive history.
ETOnline.com
'Wednesday' Official Trailer Reveals Christina Ricci's Return to the Franchise: Watch!
The official trailer for Netflix's anticipated Addams Family series, Wednesday, is here -- and there were plenty of surprises!. During Saturday's New York Comic Con panel, the streaming service debuted the two-and-a-half-minute trailer touting the upcoming dark comedy, which stars Jenna Ortega as the iconic titular character, and introduced a nearly unrecognizable Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester. It also featured the franchise return of Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday in the '90s movies, playing a new character, Miss Thornhill.
digitalspy.com
Buffy star's Wolf Pack show unveils first-look trailer
Buffy star Sarah Michelle Gellar is starring in the upcoming supernatural TV show Wolf Pack, and now audiences have been treated to its first trailer. Wolf Pack follows the aftermath of a California wildfire that awakens a long-dormant, terrifying supernatural creature. A teenage boy and girl are caught up in the saga and have to work together with a group of other teens to work out the secret that connects them all.
digitalspy.com
Stranger Things costumes: Where to buy all the outfits from the Netflix show
Stranger Things became an instant smash hit when it debuted on Netflix back in 2016, and we just can't get enough of it. Its return for season four in May 2022 after three long years away from our screens garnered the show a massive 1.4 billion hours viewed in its first 28 days, making it the most watched English-language TV season in Netflix history.
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson effectively confirms the ‘Black Adam’ news we’ve all been waiting for
As we get closer to the release of Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson has been gradually getting more and more open in teasing the potential Superman appearance we’ve been hearing about for years. The A-list superstar has clearly had his ear to the ground when it comes to giving the...
NME
‘The Walking Dead’s’ Maggie and Negan spin-off sets release date
The Walking Dead’s Maggie and Negan spin-off series has unveiled its release date. The show, called Dead City, is currently under production in New Jersey. Now, show makers have revealed that it will have a release date of April 2023 (via Digital Spy). Dead City is one of several...
digitalspy.com
The Walking Dead just changed Rick Grimes' fate forever
The Walking Dead season 11c spoilers follow. Rick Grimes hasn't appeared in The Walking Dead for a few years now, but his bearded presence continues to loom over the show, even at the end in these final episodes. Part of that's down to his surprise return in flashbacks that look...
hotnewhiphop.com
Grinch Horror Movie Coming This December
XYZ Films has a new take on the classic Christmas tale. All eyes may be on Halloween this month, but believe it or not, Christmas isn’t too far away. A new movie announced by XYZ Films is seeking to combine the two holidays. According to ComicBook.com, the company has...
digitalspy.com
Outer Range confirms season 2 and announces big change
Outer Range, Prime Video's neo-western thriller, has officially been renewed for a second season. The series will also have a change of showrunner too, TV Line reports, with Sons of Anarchy and Luke Cage's Charles Murray joining as executive producer. Staring Josh Brolin, Outer Range follows the story of the...
digitalspy.com
Supernatural spin-off The Winchesters adds Smallville star Tom Welling to cast
Supernatural spin-off The Winchesters is premiering tomorrow (October 11), but it's not too late in the day for more casting news. In this case, it's Smallville's Tom Welling. As reported by Deadline, the former Superman actor has been cast in a recurring role as Samuel Campbell, who was played by Mitch Pileggi in the original series.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead's Invincible Cameo Is a Carl Grimes Easter Egg
You may know that Robert Kirkman created the Image comic books Invincible and The Walking Dead. You might not know that Invincible has cameoed as Easter eggs in multiple episodes. (The franchises have crossed over in other ways: Walking Dead alum Steven Yeun voices Mike Grayson, a.k.a. the superhero Invincible, in Amazon's adult animated series adaptation. More Walking Dead cast members have since loaned their voices to the series, including Lauren Cohan and Michael Cudlitz.) And on Sunday's episode of The Walking Dead, titled "A New Deal," an Invincible comic cameo had deeper meaning for the Grimes family.
‘Wolf Pack’: Paramount+ Series Gets Premiere Date, Teaser Trailer, Adds Cast
Paramount+ has set a January 2023 premiere date for its upcoming original series Wolf Pack. The streamer also released the official teaser trailer and announced eight additional cast members for the series, written and produced by Jeff Davis, during the show’s panel Friday at New York Comic Con. Wolf Pack will debut Thursday, January 26, the same day as its Teen Wolf: The Movie, exclusively on the service in the U.S. and Canada and next day on Paramount+ in the UK, Australia, and Latin America. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date. The streamer also...
Vogue
A Closer Look At Emma D’Arcy’s Transformation In House Of The Dragon
When the audience is first introduced to Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra six episodes into HBO’s House of the Dragon, she’s giving birth and covered in sweat, with strands of icy blonde Targaryen hair falling over her porcelain face. Instantly, D’Arcy’s character is thrown into more drama (a legacy started with Game of Thrones); Princess Rhaenyra attends a funeral, Princess Rhaenyra defends her children, Princess Rhaenyra bleeds (again) at a royal wedding.
digitalspy.com
Rick and Morty season 6 surprise delay announced
Rick and Morty season 6 is about to go on hiatus. A surprise announcement has revealed that this week's episode (titled 'JuRicksic Mort') will be the last until November 20 in the US, with a UK return date TBC. Four more episodes are due in the newest season, which notably...
digitalspy.com
Rings of Power cut scene would have revealed big Durin secret
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay have revealed that a cut scene from the fantasy show would have revealed Prince Durin IV's big secret. The most recent episode confirmed that Durin (Owain Arthur) has a different name which sets him apart from...
msn.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘Werewolf by Night’ scares up a major multiversal tie-in as the ‘She-Hulk’ spinoff no one wants to see takes a leap
What has been a banner week in the Marvel world capped off today with the release of Werewolf by Night, the MCU’s very first Halloween special which just opened the doors to the horror side of the universe in a big way. And, who knows, it may even feed into the ongoing Multiverse Saga storyline, too. Meanwhile, a devastating Black Panther 2 theory predicts a tearful fate for a former favorite as the worst idea for an MCU TV series ever is found.
digitalspy.com
Jayde's comments about Fleur
I just rewatched Saturdays show and noticed when Fleur finished her dance she was crying. Jayde was shaking her head and made a comment, did anyone else notice? I'm not saying anything negative but I was curious. I just rewatched Saturdays show and noticed when Fleur finished her dance she...
AOL Corp
'Wednesday' Stars Say Christina Ricci Is 'Electric' in Netflix Series (Exclusive)
When the official Wednesday trailer was released Saturday, there were plenty of surprises for fans to get excited about. For the cast of Netflix's anticipated new take on the iconic Addams Family daughter, two cameos revealed in the trailer -- Christina Ricci, marking her return to the franchise, and Fred Armisen, who was officially introduced as Uncle Fester -- were highlights of the drop.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Kheerat Panesar to reveal another huge secret about Nish
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Kheerat Panesar will drop a bombshell about his dad Nish when he turns up in Walford. Upcoming scenes will see Nish – who is the father of Kheerat, Vinny, Ash and Ravi – try to reconnect with his family, following a long stretch in prison.
