Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
qchron.com
Three wanted in connection to Southeast Queens larceny pattern
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a group of alleged vehicle-rummaging property thieves. The NYPD is seeking three individuals in connection to a grand larceny pattern, taking place entirely within the confines of the 105th Precinct. One individual is a man with a dark complexion and...
bkmag.com
Building Black Bed-Stuy is preserving the legacy of a neighborhood in transition
Like what you’re hearing? Subscribe to us at iTunes, check us out on Spotify and hear us on Google, Amazon, Stitcher and TuneIn. This is our RSS feed. Tell a friend!. There is a statistic that went super viral a couple years ago and continues to make the rounds from time to time online: The Brooklyn neighborhood of Bed-Stuy lost 22,000 black residents in the last decade, and in the same time added more than 30,000 white residents. That’s according to the 2020 census data.
NYC seeking to boot Harlem tenants from homeownership program after two decades of waiting
The city agency tasked with preserving New York’s affordable housing stock sought this summer to kick a group of low-income tenants out of a program that would allow them to become owners of a Harlem building they’ve hoped to call home for nearly two decades, the Daily News has learned. The program, Tenant Interim Lease, or TIL, dates back to the 1970s and is supposed to open the door for ...
8th Annual Indigenous Peoples Day New York returns at Randall's Park
The 8th Annual Indigenous Peoples Day New York City returned Sunday and will continue through Monday at Randall's Island Park.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Harlem violence disrupters earn federal grant funding
NEW YORK - The U.S. Department of Justice recently awarded $2 million to the crime-fighting efforts of one East Harlem nonprofit.Stand Against Violence East Harlem, part of the Getting Out and Staying Out program, is stopping violence before it starts.In the SAVE Harlem office on East 117th Street and Park Avenue, each day of peace counts as a win. A white board keeps track of days since the last shooting, and a map of East Harlem marks incidents with colored pins.The group, directed by Omar Jackson, has patrolled the Johnson and Jefferson Houses since 2016. Jackson grew up in Johnson...
Mayor Eric Adams parties with celebs before calling state of emergency
Nightlife loving Mayor Eric Adams was partying past 1a.m. Friday morning with rappers French Montana and Ja Rule — just hours before declaring a state of emergency in New York City over the migrant crisis. The partying pol was spotted on Thursday night at his controversial pal, convicted money launderer Zhan “Johnny” Petrosyants’s restaurant, Osteria La Baia, for a birthday party for real estate agent Eleonora Srugo before heading to an East Village, NYC, nightclub. Adams can be seen in Instagram Stories from the bash at La Baia, along with French Montana and Ja Rule, who was famously dismissed from a $100 million...
NYC couple claims they were falsely called anti-Semites and beaten by politically connected Brooklyn Hasidic patrol
A Brooklyn couple claims a Hasidic safety patrol attacked them and falsely accused them of making anti-Semitic remarks when they challenged them for not wearing masks at the height of the pandemic. Paulo and Clelia Pinho say in a lawsuit that on May 10, 2020, members of the Williamsburg Safety Patrol, a group of Hasidic civilians also known as Shomrim, converged on them, beat them up, broke ...
Man fatally stabbed on MTA bus in the Bronx
It happened around 8 p.m. Sunday near 149th Street and Gerard Avenue in Mott Haven.
RELATED PEOPLE
shelterforce.org
The Making of Co-op City, the Nation’s Biggest Housing Co-op
Affordable housing activists spend a lot of time talking about how to bring about solutions that match the scale of the problem. Co-ops and community land trusts—frequently mentioned strategies for creating permanently affordable housing—often face challenges about their potential to scale up. It seems timely, then, that a...
NBC New York
Identity Scammer Behind Bars for Allegedly Renting Luxury NYC Units for Gangs
A woman accused of aiding New York City-area gang members secure access to high-end apartments by using stolen identities was arrested this week, federal prosecutors announced. Investigators allege Latoya Williams forged housing paperwork, including pay stubs and tax documents, and left her victims with various rent and utility bills. Lawsuits...
Herald Community Newspapers
Hewlett’s Keith Pooler sentenced in Hempstead stabbing
More than two years after Hewlett resident Keith Pooler stabbed Andre Garry at a Hempstead intersection, Pooler, who was convicted of murder during an eight-day trial in May, was sentenced to 25 years to life on Oct. 7. At the intersection of Terrance and Fulton avenues on June 28, 2020...
themonitormmc.com
Metro Cards Will Soon A Thing Of NYC’s Past
One of New York City’s most paramount resources is the subway system, which services around 3 million people every day throughout Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, and the Bronx. With 472 stations the subway has used MetroCards since 1997 as the only form of payment for the $2.75 fares, with options for single use, reloadable cards, and monthly plans. Yet the MTA has decided to move on from physical cards and will soon become completely digital.
IN THIS ARTICLE
stupiddope.com
Uncle Budd NYC Launches Weed Delivery App in Brooklyn
In the old days, New York City smelled like garbage, but nowadays thanks mainly to Uncle Budd NYC, it smells like that sweet, sweet cheeba!. After watching their trucks get towed away a few weeks ago, getting the run around from city officials, and watching all the other weed trucks flood the streets of New York City, Uncle Budd did what any Harlem native would do. The Uncle Budd team kept it moving by launching a dope Uber Eats-style app where you can donate and be gifted a carefully curated selection of the city’s finest cannabis products.
unionnewsdaily.com
Thousands attend Kean University’s second Jazz & Roots Music Festival
UNION, NJ — Kean University’s Jazz & Roots Music Festival drew a crowd of more than 4,000 to the lawn at Enlow Hall on Saturday, Sept. 24, for an evening of jazz, blues and reggae music, featuring NEA Jazz Master Dianne Reeves and other performers. The audience, more...
Herald Community Newspapers
Valley Stream church bids farewell to beloved pastor
She always makes the person she’s speaking with the sole focus of conversation, as if they’re the most important person in the world.”. The full extent of the coronavirus pandemic’s debilitating effects on everything from the industrial supply chain to mental health to school learning is still becoming evident.
NBC New York
17-Year-Old Dodging Train Fare Busted by Cops, Arrested for Outstanding Murder Warrant
A teen wanted in a murder investigation in New York City was picked up Friday after police said transit officers spotted the 17-year-old enter a subway station without paying the fare. The arrest unfolded Friday evening at the Grant Avenue subway station in Brooklyn when Xavier Lowe dodged the fare,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Completion of $40 Million Affordable Senior Housing Development in Suffolk County
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the completion of a $40.4 million affordable housing development in the Suffolk County hamlet of Wyandanch. Known as 11 Park Drive Apartments, the newly-constructed building features 94 apartments for seniors and is the fourth phase of development at Wyandanch Village, a 40-acre parcel of land adjacent to the Wyandanch Long Island Railroad station and now home to 395 apartments.
norwoodnews.org
Mott Haven: Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for Units at 322 Grand Concourse
NYC Department of Housing, Preservation & Development (HPD) has launched an affordable housing lottery for units at 322 Grand Concourse, a 14-story, mixed-use building in the Mott Haven section of The Bronx. Designed by Fishcher + Makooi Architect, and developed by Simon Kaufman, the structure yields 153 residential units, as...
NYC Health Department hosts rat prevention program in Brooklyn
Community members dealing with pest and rodent issues joined the city’s Health Department at a “rat academy” at Restoration Plaza on Friday.
Comments / 0